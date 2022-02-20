ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Queen of Free: Saving money at restaurants

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Almost everyone likes to dine out from time to time. Some like a fancy sit-down meal while others prefer the convenience of carryout or delivery that leaves a clean kitchen. But the expense can add up quickly if you’re not paying attention, according to Queen of...

www.abc10.com

ABC13 Houston

Are free night and weekend electricity plans really saving you money?

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On February 14, we talked with Power Wizard! Power Wizard wants to make sure you aren't fooled by gimmicky free nights and weekends electricity plans. Some free electricity plans try to convince customers that subtracting nights or weekends from your usage will lower your bil, but the average energy charge is higher than other plans by 50% or more. While the night might be for free, you are getting charged more or the electricity that you use during the day. Call the experts at Power Wizard. They specialize in shopping for electricity, and finding the right electricity plan for their customers. Try Power Wizard's FREE savings calculator and find out in 30 seconds if you are on the right plan.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMAZ

20 Georgia restaurants receive thousands in grant money

ATLANTA — Atlanta restaurants are still feeling the economic impacts of the COVID pandemic. Like many others in the food industry across the nation, some eateries in the capital of the Peach State have been working to get by since March of 2020. Now, two organizations are partnering to...
ATLANTA, GA
WPTV

How to save money on property tax

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In today’s housing market, it’s important to take advantage of every saving method you can. Two things could save you a bundle on your property tax, but many don’t apply in time or don’t use them at all. First is...
FLORIDA STATE
MySanAntonio

4 Ways to Save Money on Bachelor or Bachelorette Parties

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Let’s be honest — there’s nothing quite as exciting as the freedom of a bachelor or bachelorette party. Whether you’re heading out for a single night or skipping town on a multiday adventure, these parties can be as thrilling as they are costly. And they're not getting any cheaper.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WVNews

BACK TO BUSINESS: DoorDash will begin lending restaurants money

CHICAGO (WV News) — Some restaurants may be eligible to get financing, DoorDash Capital, to buy equipment or pay rent, officials said recently. DoorDash this week introduced a new program called DoorDash Capital. This financing option will offer cash advances to for purchases for hiring and marketing, officials said.
FOOD & DRINKS
NRToday.com

Travel advisors and saving money

Sure, you have your dream vacation but let’s face it, you’ve also got to live within a budget. That’s where a travel adviser comes in — helping you to get the best experience without breaking the bank. Travel advisers are professionals with the skills required to...
TRAVEL
WTVR-TV

Restaurants are pushing to get more COVID relief money

Two years after the pandemic began, restaurants nationwide are still struggling to survive. "This January was probably the worst January in traffic flow that I've ever seen," said Damye Hahn. Hahn and her family own Faidley's Seafood in Baltimore's historic Lexington Market. She's one of thousands of restaurateurs asking Congress...
RESTAURANTS
KTLA

Justin Bieber saved a restaurant chain? Belieb it!

There’s nothing new about celebrity endorsements of goods and services, or food companies partnering with stars to promote new menu items. But it’s not every day that a company credits Justin Bieber with giving it a new lease on life. Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, says sales at stores open at least a year […]
CELEBRITIES

