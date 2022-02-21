ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Mason Mount is in Line for Chelsea Return Against Lille

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Mason Mount could return for Chelsea against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night, confirms Thomas Tuchel.

The midfielder missed Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace through injury on Saturday.

However, the Blues have been handed a boost as, speaking ahead of Tuesday night's fixture, Tuchel confirmed that Mount could return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5ZjJ_0eKgTr0t00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Speaking about Chelsea's star man, Tuchel revealed that he has returned to individual training ahead of Tuesday's match.

He said: "Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

It was previously reported that Mount would be sidelined for 'two to three weeks' as he faced a battle to return for the Carabao Cup final on the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoyDJ_0eKgTr0t00
IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Chelsea have been handed a boost as it looks like he will return sooner rather than later for Tuchel's side.

Previously speaking on the injury, Tuchel said: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta (against Palmeiras). They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Mount can make the matchday squad and will get a few minutes under his belt from the bench before Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

