LEAKED: This Is The 2023 Honda CR-V Before You're Supposed To See It

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The current-generation Honda CR-V has been around for quite some time, first seeing US soil in late 2016. Despite the tempting entry point of just $26,400, rivals in the form of the Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape pose a threat to sales. If the CR-V wants to retain its impressive market...

carbuzz.com

MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Small SUV Has the Quietest Ride?

The small SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in America. Thanks to the competitiveness of the segment, automakers have developed small SUV models with different strengths like comfort, fuel efficiency, and off-roading prowess. Some drivers appreciate a quiet cabin more than others. What small SUV has the quietest ride?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Smoothest Riding 2022 Pickup Truck?

Of the six full-size trucks available in the US; the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan, which has the smoothest ride? Not everyone needs a one-ton carrying capacity with their pickups. In fact, most hardly carry anything, at least not 99 percent of the time.
CARS
#Honda Cr V#Economy#Honda Hr V#Vehicles#Ford#Suv#The Cr V#Volvo
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motorious

It’s A Pontiac GTO Bonanza At The GAA Classic Car Auction

In just a few weeks, these stunning Pontiac muscle cars can be yours!. During the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro, a docket of over 650 cars will be up for grabs. One collector is bringing a stunning collection of Pontiac GTOs, America’s favorite muscle car, to the event to help them find new owners. Here are a few highlights from that collection of beauties.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Only Picked Two Satisfying Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks can be hard to get right in some instances, but Consumer Reports picked two that did just that. The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline impressed the experts at CR and owners. Consumer Reports found the 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck satisfying. When it...
Motorious

Rotting Classic Cars Will Make You Cry

This collection is one of the largest and most diverse selection of vintage vehicles to ever hit the internet. We all know the classic story of what happens to our favorite vintage cars when the owners abandon them or grow too old to keep them all in good condition. From the ashes of abandonment rises a new opportunity to show the incredible history within the confines of automotive history. Of course, we're talking about barn finds, and this particular one may be the coolest we've seen yet. This vast collection boasts many classic cars, which may even add up to around +100 vehicles. While many of the vehicles have rotted away due to excess time sitting and rust, some still retain a piece of what made them great initially. These are some of the coolest classic cars in this massive lot of automotive history.
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing America's cheapest car

The Spark is out at Chevrolet. The bowtie brand has confirmed that it will discontinue sales of the Spark subcompact hatchback when production of the 2022 model ends in August. CarsDirect was first to report the news, which has been confirmed by a General Motors spokesman. Chevrolet sold 24,459 of...
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
