Skin Care

TRIED IT: Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment Wrapped My Pout In Lasting Moisture

By Tatayana Yomary
 2 days ago

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

Like most beauty lovers, I make it a point to keep a few lip balms in my purses. After all, the idea of super-dry lips is a no-go in my book. Plus, keeping your lips plumped and moisturized goes a long way in helping lipstick and lip gloss shades remain perfectly put on your pout. However, as the cool weather persists, it’s essential to go the extra mile in your lip care routine. This nourishing product checks all the boxes thanks to Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment ($25, Imageskincare.com ).

Lip treatments are superior to traditional lip balms. Aside from hydrating your lips, lip treatments are formulated to provide long-lasting effects that help to improve the overall health of your pout. Not only does Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment replenish and hydrate to give lips a firm, fuller look, but its ultra-hydrating polypeptide formula also works wonders to provide lasting moisture.

“While lip balms work for hydration throughout the day, to prevent cracking or chapping of the lips, especially during harsh climates, a lip treatment is best, Dr. Kay Durairaj, board-certified cosmetic facial surgeon, told Beauty Tap . “A lip mask provides more powerful ingredients that fortify the skin barrier to seal in moisture, has longer-lasting effects, and coincides with natural skin repair.”

So, it’s only fitting that I put this offering to the ultimate test. I started by sloughing away dead skin from my pout with the Lush Cosmetics Cherry Lip Scrub ($12.95, Luschosmetics.com ). After wiping off the excess product, I wipe it off with a baby wipe. Next, I apply the lip treatment to my lips. Then, I use a layer of Dosso Beauty Lustre Lip Gloss ($13, Dossobeauty.com ) to seal the deal.

As someone that tends to reapply my lip products throughout the day, I was pleasantly surprised at how long my lip look stayed in place. Not only did the lip treatment protect my lips from the elements, but my pout also maintained a baby-soft feel from day to night. Plus, the lip treatment boasts a non-sticky formula sans a thick consistency. In other words, it’s the perfect addition to any lip care routine.

Esquire

A Face Serum for Every Skin Type

Here we are, the big one. You’ve got a decent face wash, know to slap on the SPF, and you’ve even ventured into the world of eye creams. So far so diligent, but a good men’s face serum will take your grooming regime to the next level.
SKIN CARE
