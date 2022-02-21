ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Delta crew members, passengers help save man’s life 35,000 feet in the air

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShYTi_0eKgTZJv00

SALT LAKE CITY ( KTVX ) – On Oct. 1, Scott McCulloch found himself facing a medical emergency on board a Delta flight to Salt Lake City.

McCulloch was traveling to Billings, Mont. on a connecting flight through Salt Lake when he recognized that something was off.

“Something just didn’t seem right. I felt this pain run right across the back of my shoulders and down my left arm and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video released by Delta.

35,000 feet off the ground, McCulloch was in the beginning stages of a heart attack.

Shayna Huertas, Rachel Westmoreland, and Bethany Butcher were the three flight attendants who came to his rescue.

Delta proposes national ‘no-fly’ list for combative passengers

“Your training automatically just kicks in. It’s almost like muscle memory, you just automatically know what to do,” Westmoreland said.

“I could see it in her eyes that … moment of shock, but then she got right to work,” McCulloch recalled.

The women administered aspirin and nitroglycerin while simultaneously calming passengers.

Luckily, medical professionals on board came forward after learning what was going on.

“The gal sitting in the front row, I don’t even think she got up, I think she crawled across to me and said ‘I’m a life-flight nurse,’ and I said, ‘That’s a pretty good thing,’” McCulloch shared.

After gathering all the facts and gaining control of the situation, the flight attendants relayed the information to the pilots, who called air traffic control and arranged for paramedics to meet McCulloch in Salt Lake.

‘This happened for a reason:’ Lehi resident speaks out after talking suicidal man down from ledge

Following their arrival, McCulloch was then “off to the hospital and ICU where they put one stent in my main right artery they said was 95 to 100 percent blocked.”

Reflecting on his experience, McCulloch shared, “That day up there, it drastically changed my life, so I’d like to thank everyone – every one of you, for the way you all reacted, the way you all pitched in.”

McCulloch was granted the opportunity to reunite with the three flight attendants after writing an email to Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, asking for his help in properly thanking those who saved his life. The homecoming was captured in a short film Delta shared in a Tweet .

McCulloch emphasized his newfound devotion to the airline, joking, “I’m Delta for life, that’s the way I sign off my emails now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

UPDATE: Two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon, crews on scene

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say two helicopters have crashed in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday morning. The Utah National Guard confirmed two Black Hawk helicopters have crashed near the Mineral Basin ski area. Officials say the crash happened during a training accident around 9:30 a.m. No crew members were injured during the […]
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Lehi, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Delta, UT
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that  killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries. The Huntington Beach Police Department said the officers were responding to a disturbance Saturday evening when the helicopter hit the water. Witnesses […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Icu
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two dead in San Antonio shooting, one arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one in connection to a shooting that left two dead over the weekend. According to police, on Sunday an officer responded to the 3800 block of Parkdale St after hearing several shots. The officer was surveilling a crash across the street. The first […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Cuddling newborns among several unique volunteer opportunities at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas- The pandemic has strained health care systems nationwide and University Medical Center is no exception. UMC officials said on Wednesday that before COVID, its healthcare system averaged 800 volunteers and 69,000 volunteer hours annually. Today, it averages 400 volunteers and 25,000 hours. One sought after volunteer opportunity is the Cuddle Club, where volunteers […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy