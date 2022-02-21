Middlesex County's COVID cases fall 17.6%; Massachusetts cases plummet 31%

The number of new COVID-19 cases was down sharply for a third straight week, both Middlesex County and statewide.

Middlesex County reported 2,653 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, down 17.6% from the 3,221 new cases reported the previous week. Forty-three deaths related to the coronavirus were reported in the county last week, down from 67 the week before.

Neighboring counties reported similar numbers.

Worcester County reported 1,368 new cases last week, down 32.9% from the 2,039 reported the previous week. Coronavirus-related deaths totaled 40 last week, down from 61 the week before.

Norfolk County reported 832 new cases last week, down 34% from the 1,261 reported the week before. There were 38 deaths, same as the week before.

In all, cases fell in 12 counties, with the sharpest declines occurring in Hampden County (943 cases, down from 1,632); Worcester County; and Bristol County (796 cases, down from 1,415).

Massachusetts also reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,550 new cases. That's down 31% from the previous week's tally. Three hundred and eighteen Massachusetts residents died of COVID-19 last week, down from 412 the week before.

Massachusetts is 36th nationally in terms of where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 42% from the week before, with 722,053 cases reported. With 2.1% of the country's population, Massachusetts had 1.7% of the country's cases last week. Only three states had more cases last week than they did the week before.

Massachusetts is second in the nation in its share of people receiving at least one shot, with 96.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Massachusetts reported administering another 90,437 vaccine doses, including 30,569 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 142,817 vaccine doses, including 45,246 first doses. In all, Massachusetts reported it has administered nearly 14.2 million total doses.

Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis occurred in Hampshire County, with 423 cases per 100,000 per week; Berkshire County, with 312; and Suffolk County, with 217. The CDC says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Middlesex County, with 2,653; Suffolk County (1,747); and Worcester County (1,368).

A total of 1,661,206 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,109 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,479,134 people have tested positive and 935,335 people have died.

Massachusetts' COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,183

The week before that: 1,480

Four weeks ago: 3,152

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 83,365

The week before that: 105,697

Four weeks ago: 183,913

No state reported more COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week than a week earlier, while only one state had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. No state's hospitals admitted more COVID-19 patients last week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data show.