ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Police search for driver in Euless hit-and-run crash

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0nBI_0eKgTBNj00

Euless police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who put a teenage girl in the hospital Saturday night.

The girl was crossing Euless Boulevard near South Industrial Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by a dark-colored pick-up that did not stop to render aid, police said.

The girl was rushed to the emergency room in critical condition. She did not have identification, but police finally identified her Sunday night using social media posts.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euless, TX
Euless, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy