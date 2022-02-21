Police search for driver in Euless hit-and-run crash

Euless police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who put a teenage girl in the hospital Saturday night.

The girl was crossing Euless Boulevard near South Industrial Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by a dark-colored pick-up that did not stop to render aid, police said.

The girl was rushed to the emergency room in critical condition. She did not have identification, but police finally identified her Sunday night using social media posts.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter