Dying Light 2’s second free DLC is the Ronin Pack

By Matthew Bennett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechland has announced that the second free DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is releasing today, February 21st. As with the first DLC, this second pack, the Ronin Pack, will also be split into three parts. The first part launches today on all platforms and contains...

