Category labels skew how we see faces

By U. Oregon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCategories—family or species, color or size—can bias our perception. That effect appears in widespread patterns of brain activity, research finds. Dasa Zeithamova’s team at the University of Oregon finds that category labels could change the way people viewed faces after even just a few exposures. “It’s surprising that this happens so...

