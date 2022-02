Former Duke point guard (1994-98) and assistant coach (1999-2014) Steve Wojciechowski joins the N&O’s Steve Wiseman on the ACC Now podcast to discuss Mike Krzyzewski’s legacy, this year’s Blue Devils and Jon Scheyer taking over the leadership of the Duke program after this season following Coach K’s retirement. After seven years as the head coach at Marquette, this was the first season where Wojciechowski did not coach college basketball. With the time, he did coach another team and had an opportunity to visit Cameron for a game.

