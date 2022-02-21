ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP lawmaker says US should offer asylum to Canadian truckers after Trudeau's 'heavy-handed crackdown'

By Joshua Q. Nelson
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Mexico Republican lawmaker is backing Canadian truckers with a bill that provides asylum to those who face persecution by their government. "To see Trudeau introducing the Emergencies Act is way out of line. It’s heavy-handed. It’s a crackdown on issues like this do not deserve or warrant what he’s...

Ed Wallis
2d ago

it's amazing that so few understand the tyranny to the north but my question is why don't they see similar tyranny on our land.

