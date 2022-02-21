ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

404 dollar stores closed after FDA uncovers massive rodent infestation

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – More than 400 Family Dollar locations remained closed Sunday as the retailer worked to recover from a rodent infestation discovered at one of its distribution centers .

The Food and Drug Administration said it first sent an inspector to the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January following a consumer complaint. The inspection found “live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” the agency said.

Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

After a fumigation at the facility, about 1,100 dead rodents were found.

“Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation,” the FDA said.

Concerns the unsanitary conditions could have contaminated food, cosmetics, medical products, pet food and other products sold at Family Dollar has prompted a massive recall .

It has also led the chain to temporarily shut down 404 stores as the affected products are purged from the shelves. The closed stores are all in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. (See the exact list of locations here .)

“Our teams are working hard to reopen these stores as soon as possible,” said Kayleigh Campbell, a spokesperson for Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree. Campbell did not provide an estimated reopening date.

Once stores reopen, customers who purchased affected products will be able to return them for a refund without a receipt.

“We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue,” Campbell said.

Customers with questions about the recall and potentially contaminated products can call 844-636-7687, the company said.

CoxHealth lessens protective measures allowing for more visitors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth announced they will ease up on protective measures to allow for more visitors. President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards tweeted that at the height of omicron, the hospital had 896 positive COVID tests in a single day, but yesterday they only had 21. “Safety is our first value, and we […]
How Brody Corners would improve Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More development could be coming to the Southwest part of Springfield thanks to Brody Corners, a proposed project dedicated to improving retail, restaurant, and office facilities. Brody Corners would work through tax increment financing (TIF) and is the first project proposed for the area near West Sunshine and James River Freeway. “It’s […]
Nixa residents may see cheaper utility bills next month

NIXA, Mo. — As prices on just about everything continue to rise, Nixa City Council announced its approval of lower electric rates for its residents. Nixa Utilities residential customers will see about a two-cent drop per kilowatt-hour on their utility bills. The change is scheduled to take effect on March 1.
NIXA, MO
Customers flood new Hy-Vee during grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s new and highly anticipated Hy-Vee opened its doors to customers this morning. The Hy-Vee on Sunshine is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region. After several months of construction, Hy-Vee finally opened at 6 a.m this morning. Customers started arriving as early as 5 a.m. waiting […]
Future Iron Grain District sparking excitement in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The community of Republic is responding to the news of a development planned for the city that will bring new dining, shopping and entertainment options.  The new development, centered close to the Amazon Warehouse, will be called the Iron Grain District. Community members said these plans show just how fast the city […]
Missouri Governor rides tractor to work

The five-minute commute to work at the State Capitol from the Governor’s Mansion was a little different for Governor Mike Parson Wednesday. Instead of a car or SUV, he traveled by a tractor. Parson has proclaimed this week as National FFA Week in Missouri in a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. The Governor took a […]
Missouri governor drives to Capitol in John Deere tractor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson kicked off Missouri’s National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week on behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA. “Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving […]
MISSOURI STATE
School closures in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many schools will either be closed or switching to virtual learning as winter weather starts to make its way through the Ozarks today. Ozarks School District will be closed Thursday, February 24th. According to Meteorologist T.J. Springer, we will start to see a mixture of freezing rain and snow beginning this afternoon […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks Healthcare Foundation gets book donations for patients

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Lion’s Club donated several books to the Ozarks Healthcare Foundation for pediatric patients. About 30 to 45 books were donated to help comfort and provide entertainment to patients and families seeking medical care. “We are touched by the generosity of the West Plains Lion’s Club and their thoughtfulness […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
