ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Delta crew, passengers help heart attack victim 35,000 feet in the air

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbLYb_0eKgR2jh00

SALT LAKE CITY ( KTVX ) – On Oct. 1, Scott McCulloch found himself facing a medical emergency on board a Delta flight to Salt Lake City.

McCulloch was traveling to Billings, Mont. on a connecting flight through Salt Lake when he recognized that something was off.

“Something just didn’t seem right. I felt this pain run right across the back of my shoulders and down my left arm and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video released by Delta.

35,000 feet off the ground, McCulloch was in the beginning stages of a heart attack.

Shayna Huertas, Rachel Westmoreland, and Bethany Butcher were the three flight attendants who came to his rescue.

Delta proposes national ‘no-fly’ list for combative passengers

“Your training automatically just kicks in. It’s almost like muscle memory, you just automatically know what to do,” Westmoreland said.

“I could see it in her eyes that … moment of shock, but then she got right to work,” McCulloch recalled.

The women administered aspirin and nitroglycerin while simultaneously calming passengers.

Luckily, medical professionals on board came forward after learning what was going on.

“The gal sitting in the front row, I don’t even think she got up, I think she crawled across to me and said ‘I’m a life-flight nurse,’ and I said, ‘That’s a pretty good thing,’” McCulloch shared.

After gathering all the facts and gaining control of the situation, the flight attendants relayed the information to the pilots, who called air traffic control and arranged for paramedics to meet McCulloch in Salt Lake.

‘This happened for a reason:’ Lehi resident speaks out after talking suicidal man down from ledge

Following their arrival, McCulloch was then “off to the hospital and ICU where they put one stent in my main right artery they said was 95 to 100 percent blocked.”

Reflecting on his experience, McCulloch shared, “That day up there, it drastically changed my life, so I’d like to thank everyone – every one of you, for the way you all reacted, the way you all pitched in.”

McCulloch was granted the opportunity to reunite with the three flight attendants after writing an email to Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, asking for his help in properly thanking those who saved his life. The homecoming was captured in a short film Delta shared in a Tweet .

McCulloch emphasized his newfound devotion to the airline, joking, “I’m Delta for life, that’s the way I sign off my emails now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Neighbors report warning signs before baby’s COVID-19 death

INDIANAPOLIS — Several neighbors at the Meadowlark Apartments, on the northeast side of Indianapolis, said they wish they would have reported warning signs before the COVID-related death of a 3-month-old boy back in November. Madelissa Flores, 26, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic Injury in connection with her 3-month-old son’s Nov. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Lehi, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Delta, UT
FOX59

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne man goes missing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police in Fort Wayne are now investigating the disappearance of a man last seen Wednesday afternoon. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 51-year-old Randall Walker, last seen around 12:00 p.m. He was wearing black and grey fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants. He is believed to be in extreme […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Hoosier tackles aviation mental health as attacks rise

INDIANAPOLIS — As the world navigates a once-in-a-century pandemic, hundreds of flight attendants faced new turbulence. “A lot of us don’t feel comfortable coming to work anymore,” detailed Nastassja Lewis, the founder & executive director of th|AIR|apy. “A lot of us have quit because we don’t feel safe because you just never know, ‘Will it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
FOX59

As COVID rates drop, hospitals work on fighting staffing shortages

INDIANAPOLIS — Even as COVID-19 cases drop to the lowest levels since the summer, it will take the health care industry years to build staffing back up to where it was before the pandemic. Eskenazi Health is working to bring staffing back up to pre-pandemic levels with virtual recruitment events. ”We’re looking to hire at […]
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Accident#Icu
FOX59

Brownsburg PD looking for Dunkin’ Donuts robber

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts store on Tuesday evening. Police were dispatched to the Dunkin’ location at 13 Commerce Drive just after 7 p.m. in reference to a robbery. Police say a male in a black winter coat hit two employees, […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
FOX59

IU Health weathers latest surge as omicron wave wanes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials at Indiana’s largest hospital system said Tuesday that its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness. The update from IU Health officials came as Indiana has seen steep declines in the past month in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Men stole vape items, threatened worker with gun

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for two men accused of stealing vape merchandise and threatening an employee with a gun during a robbery at an Indianapolis gas station. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened around 4:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located at 2065 E. Raymond St. on Jan. 28, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shooting victims show up at Indy hospitals; 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers were called to two separate hospitals overnight in reference to shooting victims. Police received a report of a walk-in shooting victim at IU Methodist Hospital on N. Senate. An adult male had been shot and was last reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was then notified another […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy