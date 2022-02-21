ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Passing Game Coordinator Cortez Hankton to Remain With Program

By Glen West
 2 days ago

Cortez Hankton appears to be staying with the LSU program after a recent interview request from an NFL club. It was reported late last week that the Tigers passing game coordinator was requested to be interviewed for the vacant Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator position.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that job will be going to Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Rams coach Sean McVay has been looking all over the SEC to help fill out his assistant coaching staff since winning the Super Bowl a week back so for LSU to retain Hankton a month after bringing him aboard is significant.

The Tigers signed Hankton to a three-year deal back in January where he'll reportedly make an average of $900,000 a season to be the receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Hankton is fresh off of winning a national championship at Georgia and inherits a strong LSU receiver room in year one with the program. The New Orleans native will coach junior star Kayshon Boutte, who was well on his way to an All-American nod before an ankle injury hindered his sophomore season. Hankton will also have a number of young rising second year players in Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Chris Hilton, who all showed tremendous flashes as freshmen.

“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” Kelly said in a press release. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer – on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”

There's plenty of untapped potential and growth this group will need to show this offseason but should enter 2022 as one of the more lethal receiver groups in the conference.

Former LSU Football Assistant Coaches Returning to NFL

Two of the leaders of LSU's 2021 team and coaching staff are returning to the NFL in assistant coaching roles. Former offensive coordinator Jake Peetz will join the Los Angeles Rams organization and Sean McVay in an unspecified role according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Peetz and McVay have a history, working together in 2014 before Peetz went on to work with Jack Del Rio, Nick Saban at Alabama and Matt Rhule in Carolina for two years before taking the LSU job.
Why BJ Ojulari Will Make All-American Case As Junior At LSU

Since arriving as a freshman in 2020, there has been no greater pass rush threat on a consistent basis than BJ Ojulari. The numbers alone tell one story as he's accumulated 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks in his first two seasons with the program. Most importantly, Ojulari has been available for all 23 games of his LSU career, something that not many on this returning 2022 roster can say.
2023 Out of State Prospects LSU Football Will Pursue

With the 2022 recruiting class in the rearview mirror for Brian Kelly and this LSU staff, the attention has shifted to getting the 2023 class in order. Offering a myriad of scholarships over the last few weeks, it’s clear this revamped staff is ready to get this program back to the LSU standard of football.
What We Learned About LSU Baseball Opening Weekend

Week one of the 2022 baseball season is in the books and there's plenty to like about LSU's debut under coach Jay Johnson. Sweeping Maine was an obvious and attainable goal in week one but it's the way the Tigers did it that leaves plenty to be excited about moving forward.
LSU Basketball Disappointed With Late Game Execution in Recent SEC Loss

LSU was full strength Saturday but it didn't matter as the Tigers dropped a game that was an absolute must win. Carrying a double digit lead in the second half, the purple and gold fell apart down the stretch and now are back to .500 in SEC play with a very difficult four game stretch remaining. The loss to South Carolina had many negatives attached to it, not the least of which is it has pretty much taken the Tigers out of the running of a top four seed in the SEC, something Will Wade and company have accomplished three years in a row.
LSU Infielder Cade Doughty Named SEC Player of the Week

LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named SEC Player of the Week for his stellar performance against Maine over the weekend. It's the first of the season and second time of his career that Doughty has earned the recognition from the conference. Over the weekend, Doughty was sensational at the plate, batting .571 with two home runs and 12 RBI, which currently is tied for the most in the country with NC State's Tommy White. Doughty also connected on three doubles and scored seven runs for the purple and gold over the weekend.
