ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock: $625 Price Target From Guggenheim

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) have received a $625 price target from Guggenheim. These are the details. The shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) have received a $625 price target from Guggenheim. And Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

With Roku repriced, Morgan Stanley looking for return of faster growth

Ahead of earnings for Roku (ROKU -4.4%), bearish Morgan Stanley is revisiting (but reinforcing) its Underweight thesis, which was previously based in part on a hot valuation. That part of the case has moderated considerably: Roku stock has pulled back 67% in just over six months since its 52-week high of $490.76; see the chart here. (The average Wall Street price target of $317.48 now implies more than 97% upside.)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panw#Alto#Guggenheim#Billings
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 20% to 77% to Buy Now

Disney posted record revenue and high subscriber growth in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. fuboTV's revenue is increasing, and it needs to boost profits. Investors are underestimating Netflix's long-term subscriber growth. It hasn't been a great year so far for growth stocks. After massive valuation spikes and general macroeconomic...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Home Depot Will Report Its Earnings Before the Bell

Home Depot will reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer is gearing up for spring and trying to prove to investors it can keep momentum going. The company recently named Ted Baker, its chief operating officer, its new CEO. Home Depot will report its fourth-quarter earnings...
BUSINESS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Premarket: Buy At Jim Cramer’s Entry Price?

On Tuesday, February 22, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report sank once again. This was the fifth straight time that AAPL shares ended the trading day in the red, this time down by 1.8%. But here’s the silver lining: after declining almost 10% from a recent peak reached...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 131-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, Home Depot stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy