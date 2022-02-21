ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amgen (AMGN) Stock: $240 Price Target And Market Perform Rating

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) have received a $240 price target from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) have received a $240 price target and “Market Perform” rating from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reports positive data EYP-1901 data for the treatment of wet AMD

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) announces eight-month interim data from the DAVIO Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 virtual meeting. Eight--month interim data from the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Moderna's stock gains 3% as it moves forward with Phase 3 clinical trial for RSV vaccine candidate

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -0.53% gained 3.0% in trading on Tuesday after the company said it began a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. RSV is a common, seasonal respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms; it is more likely to become serious in children and older adults. The study is expected to test the experimental vaccine in about 34,000 adults who are at least 60 years old. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boosters into a single-dose booster," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. Moderna's stock is down 6.0% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amgn#Pancreatic Cancer#Tumor#Stock#Amgen#Bmo Capital#Lumakras#Dcr#Bicr
Nature.com

Towards diagnostic criteria for malignant deep penetrating melanocytic tumors using single nucleotide polymorphism array and next-generation sequencing

Cutaneous deep penetrating melanocytic neoplasms frequently simulate melanoma and might occasionally progress to metastatic melanoma. Distinguishing deep penetrating nevi (DPN) and deep penetratingÂ melanocytomas (DPM) from malignant deep penetrating tumors (MDPT) is difficult based on histopathology alone, and diagnostic criteria for MDPT are currently lacking. Using a molecular workup, we aimed to provide readily available diagnostic tools for classification of deep penetrating tumors. We used clinical follow-up and Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) array for tumor classification of 20 deep penetrating neoplasms to identify associations with histopathological, immunohistochemistry, and NGS findings. Ten neoplasms were classified as MDPT, four as DPM, and six as DPN. Two MDPT showed metastases. The following parameters were statistically significantly associated with MDPT: severe nuclear atypia (risk ratio [RR] 2.9, p"‰<"‰0.05), absence of a nevus component (RR 10.0, p"‰="‰0.04), positive PRAME expression (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02), complete loss of p16 expressionÂ (RR 3.5, p"‰="‰0.003), TERT-p and APC mutations (RR 11.0, p"‰="‰0.01 and RR 2.7, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively), and â‰¥1 additional pathogenic mutation (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02). Ki-67 expression"‰â‰¥"‰5% was not significantly associated with MDPTs, although it was <5% in all DPNs. Three MDPT did not show nuclear Î²-catenin expression despite having a CTNNB1 (n"‰="‰2) or an APC mutation (n"‰="‰1). Our findings suggest that complete loss of p16 and positive PRAME expression, a driver mutation in APC,"‰â‰¥"‰1 additional pathogenic mutation, especially in TERT-p, support an MDPT diagnosis in deep penetrating neoplasms. Besides severe nuclear atypia and possibly severe inflammation, we did not identify specific histopathological criteria for malignancy. Non-aberrant nuclear Î²-catenin expression might not exclude a deep penetrating signature in MDPT.
CANCER
biospace.com

FDA Approves First Disease-Modifying Drug for Rare Anemia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' candidate treatment for a rare type of hemolytic anemia. The regulator gave PYRUKYND (mitapivat) the green light for adults diagnosed with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, an inherited disease that starts as chronic hemolytic anemia characterized by rapid red blood cell destruction. The inherited mutation in the PKLR gene may cause huge deficits in red blood cells and can lead to serious complications, including osteoporosis, gallstones, extramedullary hematopoiesis, pulmonary hypertension and iron overload. People with PK deficiency experience poor quality of life. Treatments are available but they come with short-term and long-term risks.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Tumors
MarketWatch

Kodiak Sciences stock loses more than three-quarters of its value after disappointing drug trial results

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD, -80.42% plummeted 76.3% to pace all premarket decliners Wednesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 2b/3 trial of its treatment for age-related macular degeneration failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint. The selloff put the stock on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since September 2019. The company said its KSI-301 showed "strong durability," and was safe and well tolerated, but it did not meet the primary endpoint of showing "non-inferior visual acuity gains" for those dosed on extended regimens compared with aflibercept given every eight weeks. "We learned that the study design stretched it too far for the roughly 30% of patients who could have benefited from more VEGF inhibition than the minimal every 3 months in the study," said Dr. Carl Regillo, Chief of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. The stock had already plunged 48.6% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
STOCKS
Nature.com

FXR1 can bind with the CFIm25/CFIm68 complex and promote the progression of urothelial carcinoma of the bladder by stabilizing TRAF1 mRNA

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) are key regulators of gene expression. RBP dysregulation is reported to play essential roles in tumorigenesis. However, the role of RBPs in urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB) is only starting to be unveiled. Here, we comprehensively assessed the mRNA expression landscape of 104 RBPs from two independent UCB cohorts, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Fragile X-related gene 1 (FXR1) was identified as a novel cancer driver gene in UCB. FXR1 overexpression was found to be related to the poor survival rate in the SYSUCC and TCGA cohorts. Functionally, FXR1 promotes UCB proliferation and tumorigenesis. Mechanistically, FXR1 serves as a platform to recruit CFIm25 and CFIm68, forming a novel 3"² processing machinery that functions in sequence-specific poly(A) site recognition. FXR1 affects the 3"² processing of Tumor necrosis factor receptor-associated factor 1 (TRAF1) mRNA, which leads to nuclear stabilization. The novel regulatory relationship between FXR1 and TRAF1 can enhance cell proliferation and suppress apoptosis. Our data collectively highlight the novel regulatory role of FXR1 in TRAF1 3"² processing as an important determinant of UCB oncogenesis. Our study provides new insight into RBP function and provides a potential therapeutic target for UCB.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prognostic signature based on m6A-related lncRNAs to predict overall survival in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

A growing body of evidence indicates that N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play crucial roles in the progression of PDAC and the treatment response of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). In this study, we identified m6A-related lncRNAs to reveal their association with PDAC in prognosis and tumor immune environment. A prognostic signature based on 9 m6A-related lncRNAs was established, and the high-risk patients exhibited a significantly worse prognosis than low-risk patients. The predictive capacity was confirmed by receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis and an independent validation cohort. Correlation analyses revealed that m6A-related lncRNA signature was significantly associated with the number of somatic mutations, immunocyte infiltration, immune function, immune checkpoints, tumor microenvironment (TME) score, and sensitivity to chemotherapeutic drugs. Consequently, we constructed a highly accurate nomogram for improving clinical applicability of signature and exhibited superior predictive accuracy than both the signature and tumor stage. In conclusion, our proposed m6A-related lncRNA signature is a potential indicator predictive of prognosis and immunotherapeutic responses in PDAC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of weight status and the risks of diabetes in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is a known risk factor for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); however, the associations between underweight and T2DM and between weight status and prediabetes have not been systematically reviewed. We aimed to estimate the relative risks (RRs) of prediabetes/T2DM in underweight/overweight/obesity relative to normal weight. PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library were searched from inception to December 8, 2021. Prospective cohort studies with a minimum 12-month follow-up period reporting the association between baseline body mass index (BMI) categories and risk of prediabetes/T2DM in adults were included. Study quality was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. The main analyses of T2DM risk were performed using the ethnic-specific (Asian/non-Asian) BMI classification and additional analyses of prediabetes/T2DM risk by including all eligible studies. Random-effects models with inverse variance weighting were used. Subgroup analyses and meta-regression were conducted to explore the potential effects of pre-specified modifiers. The study protocol was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42020215957). Eighty-four articles involving over 2.69 million participants from 20 countries were included. The pooled RR of prediabetes risk was 1.24 (95% CI: 1.19"“1.28, I2"‰="‰9.7%, n"‰="‰5 studies) for overweight/obesity vs. normal weight. The pooled RRs of T2DM based on the ethnic-specific BMI categories were 0.93 (95% CI: 0.75"“1.15, I2"‰="‰55.5%, n"‰="‰12) for underweight, 2.24 (95% CI: 1.95"“2.56, I2"‰="‰92.0%, n"‰="‰47) for overweight, 4.56 (95% CI: 3.69"“5.64, I2"‰="‰96%, n"‰="‰43) for obesity, and 22.97 (95% CI: 13.58"“38.86, I2"‰="‰92.1%, n"‰="‰6) for severe obesity vs. normal weight. Subgroup analyses indicated that underweight is a protective factor against T2DM in non-Asians (RR"‰="‰0.68, 95% CI: 0.40"“0.99, I2"‰="‰56.1%, n"‰="‰6). The magnitude of the RR of T2DM in overweight/obesity decreased with age and varied by region and the assessment methods for weight and T2DM. Overweight/obesity was associated with an increased prediabetes/T2DM risk. Further studies are required to confirm the association between underweight and prediabetes/T2DM, particularly in Asian populations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CircNEIL3 mediates pyroptosis to influence lung adenocarcinoma radiotherapy by upregulating PIF1 through miR-1184 inhibition

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) belong to an abundant category of non-coding RNAs that are stable and specific, and thus have great potential in cancer treatment. However, little is known about the role of circRNAs during radiotherapy in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Here, we established the expression profiles of 1,875 dysregulated circRNAs in non-irradiated and irradiated A549 cells and identified circNEIL3 as a significantly downregulated circRNA in A549 cells treated with 0, 2, or 4"‰Gy of radiation, respectively. Functional assays demonstrated that circNEIL3 knockdown promoted radiation-induced cell pyroptosis, whereas circNEIL3 overexpression had the opposite effects. Importantly, the effects of circNEIL3 overexpression on inhibiting pyroptosis were reversed by PIF1 knockdown. Mechanistically, circNEIL3-mediated pyroptosis was achieved through directly binding to miR-1184 as a sponge, thereby releasing the inhibition of miR-1184 on PIF1, which ultimately induces DNA damage and triggers AIM2 inflammasome activation. In vivo, circNEIL3 knockdown significantly enhanced the efficacy of radiotherapy as evidenced by decreases in tumor volume and weight. Collectively, the circNEIL3/miR-1184/PIF1 axis that mediate pyroptosis induction may be a novel, promising therapeutic strategy for the clinical treatment of lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kindlin-2 haploinsufficiency protects against fatty liver by targeting Foxo1 in mice

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects a large population with incompletely defined mechanism(s). Here we report that Kindlin-2 is dramatically up-regulated in livers in obese mice and patients with NAFLD. Kindlin-2 haploinsufficiency in hepatocytes ameliorates high-fat diet (HFD)-induced NAFLD and glucose intolerance without affecting energy metabolism in mice. In contrast, Kindlin-2 overexpression in liver exacerbates NAFLD and promotes lipid metabolism disorder and inflammation in hepatocytes. A C-terminal region (aa 570-680) of Kindlin-2 binds to and stabilizes Foxo1 by inhibiting its ubiquitination and degradation through the Skp2 E3 ligase. Kindlin-2 deficiency increases Foxo1 phosphorylation at Ser256, which favors its ubiquitination by Skp2. Thus, Kindllin-2 loss down-regulates Foxo1 protein in hepatocytes. Foxo1 overexpression in liver abrogates the ameliorating effect of Kindlin-2 haploinsufficiency on NAFLD in mice. Finally, AAV8-mediated shRNA knockdown of Kindlin-2 in liver alleviates NAFLD in obese mice. Collectively, we demonstrate that Kindlin-2 insufficiency protects against fatty liver by promoting Foxo1 degradation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Kodiak Fails to See Endpoint vs. Regeneron's Eylea in Wet AMD

Shares of Kodiak Sciences plunged nearly 70% in premarket trading after the company announced its Phase II/III study of a novel antibody biopolymer conjugate failed to hit the mark in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. Bay Area-based Kodiak said the study of KSI-301, a drug it...
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: Veru, Pfizer, Regeneron and More

Although things appeared to quiet down for COVID-19-related clinical trial news, there were plenty of announcements for other indications. Here’s a look. Pfizer published data on its COVID-19 antiviral combo, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir). The data from the Phase II/III EPIC-HR study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study found those taking Paxlovid were 88.9% less likely to die or be hospitalized compared to those in the placebo group.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Targeting polarized phenotype of microglia via IL6/JAK2/STAT3 signaling to reduce NSCLC brain metastasis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 52 (2022) Cite this article. Tumor-associated macrophages have emerged as crucial factors for metastases. Microglia are indispensable components of the brain microenvironment and play vital roles in brain metastasis (BM). However, the underlying mechanism of how activated microglia promote brain metastasis of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) remains elusive. Here, we purified cell lines with brain-metastatic tropism and employed a co-culture system to reveal their communication with microglia. By single-cell RNA-sequencing and transcriptome difference analysis, we identified IL6 as the key regulator in brain-metastatic cells (A549-F3) to induce anti-inflammatory microglia via JAK2/STAT3 signaling, which in turn promoted the colonization process in metastatic A549-F3 cells. In our clinical samples, patients with higher levels of IL6 in serum showed higher propensity for brain metastasis. Additionally, the TCGA (The Cancer Genome Atlas) data revealed that NSCLC patients with a lower level of IL6 had a longer overall survival time compared to those with a higher level of IL6. Overall, our data indicate that the targeting of IL6/JAK2/STAT3 signaling in activated microglia may be a promising new approach for inhibiting brain metastasis in NSCLC patients.
CANCER
Medical News Today

FDA approves Rinvoq for atopic dermatitis: The details

In mid-January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rinvoq to treat people aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who do not respond to or cannot take other systemic medications. Half of those with moderate-to-severe AD taking Rinvoq in clinical trials experienced almost clear or clear...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy