Eaton (ETN) Stock: $181 Price Target And Outperform Rating

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) have received a $181 price target from Evercore. These are the details. The shares of Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN)...

pulse2.com

MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MarketWatch

O'Reilly stock gains more than 5% after 'incredible' quarter

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. ORLY, +1.32% shares rose more than 5% late Wednesday after the auto-parts retailer reported quarterly earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the quarter's performance "incredible." O'Reilly said it earned $519 million, or $7.64 a share, in the quarter, compared with $393 million, or $5.40 a share, in the same period a year ago. Sales rose 16% to $3.3 billion, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of $6.06 a share on sales of $3.1 billion. O'Reilly guided for full-year 2022 sales between $14.2 billion and $14.5 billion, and EPS between $32.35 and $32.85. "This incredible performance in the fourth quarter caps a tremendous year for our company, a year in which we delivered the best financial results in our company's history, after setting the same records in 2020," Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in a statement. Shares of O'Reilly ended the regular trading day up 0.5%.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $2.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 574.9K shares, which is 133.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colfax

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Colfax (NYSE:CFX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $57.07 during Tuesday’s regular session. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 15.54% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million. Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 14.07% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 12.02% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding...
Benzinga

Ambev's Earnings: A Preview

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ambev will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Ambev bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Teleflex

Within the last quarter, Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $374.67 with a high of $415.00 and a low of $325.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For General Mills

Within the last quarter, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Mills. The company has an average price target of $67.0 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $56.00.
Benzinga

Marriott Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marriott Vacations beat estimated earnings by 12.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $2.11. Revenue was up $353.00 million from the same...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lowe's, Tenneco, Tupperware and others

Lowe's (LOW) – Lowe's shares added 1.6% in the premarket after the home improvement retailer beat top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. Lowe's earned $1.78 per share, 7 cents above estimates, and issued upbeat full-year guidance as demand for tools and building materials remained elevated. Tenneco (TEN)...
