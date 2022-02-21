McDonald’s (MCD) Stock: $282 Price Target And Overweight Rating

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is putting his money where his mouth is -- sort of. The longtime Wall Street player is pressing fast food chain McDonald's to be more humane to pigs by requiring that all its U.S.-based pork suppliers stop keeping the animals in gestation stalls -- which are crates that house pregnant pigs, and are often so small that there isn't enough room for the sows to turn around.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO