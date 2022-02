A miniature boat containing photos and fall leaves, which was set out in the Atlantic Ocean by middle school students in New Hampshire in 2020, has been found after a year in Norway. The 6ft-long Rye Riptides, equipped with a tracking device that went silent for parts of the journey, was found by a sixth-grader on 1 February in Smola, a small island near Dyrnes, Norway.According to local media, the ship had lost its hull and keel during the 8,300-mile journey and was covered in gooseneck barnacles. However, the deck and cargo hold were still intact. The students and now-retired...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO