For many years you’ve heard complaints about the neglected state of our nation’s roads and bridges. This neglect is due to inadequate funding directed toward the care and maintenance of these critical components of our daily lives. More recently we’ve heard about the growing digital divide in rural America. Fortunately, passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has injected much-needed funding to address these longstanding issues.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO