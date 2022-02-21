ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokesdale, NC

Is an active, sociable boy the right dog for you? Ozzie thinks so

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a pup that loves everyone he meets, then we have a dog for you!

Ozzie was found as a stray. A very kind family took him in to help him adjust and now he’s ready for a forever home. He’s a 10-month-old lab/Australian shepherd mix, so he’s a really pretty boy.

    Ozzie is our Pet of the Week!
He’s housebroken, does well with other dogs and seems to do well with cats too, but hasn’t lived with any yet, and he just loves people. He’s never met a person he didn’t get along with.

He’s active and playful, so if your family has a lot of energy he’ll be a good fit for you!

You can visit reddogfarm.com to fill out an adoption application, or call them at (336) 288-7006 if you have any questions.

