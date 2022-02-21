ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Volvo bringing worldwide financial HQ to expanded facility in Greensboro

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

First Toyota, then Amazon, then Boom, now the Volvo Group is putting more cash into the Piedmont Triad’s economy.

The company announced a $41 million investment to move its global financial headquarters into a new expanded campus that bridges Greensboro and High Point.

Volvo will buy the building where it has its U.S. Uptime Center to serve as the financial headquarters, building out the facility that is about two miles from Volvo’s currently leased location. The facility will bring in about 360 employees from financial services for a total of about 1,000 on site, officials said in a follow-up announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck570_0eKgOJC400
This is a rendering of the U.S. Uptime Center that will house Volvo Financial Services (VOLVO)

Volvo Group North America and Volvo Financial Services are based at two facilities, with the headquarters at 7900 National Service Road and a parcel at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway, both of which are near the intersection of I-40 and NC 68. This new building is about two miles from there, the company said.

Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County officials were on hand for a groundbreaking on Monday afternoon. Martin Weissburg, chair of Volvo Group North America and president of Mack Trucks, and Marcio Pedroso, president at VGNA’s Uptime Center, handled the dirt-tossing.

“The Uptime Center is a strategic site for Volvo Group North America, playing a critical role in keeping our customers and their vehicles on the road, delivering goods, transporting people and servicing communities throughout the year,” Weissburg said in a release. “Our purchase and expansion of this facility reinforces our commitment to the great communities and residents of the Piedmont Triad, and we look forward to welcoming Volvo Financial Services to our campus.”

Pedroso said the move allows all of Volvo’s entities in the region to be consolidated on one campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5HRn_0eKgOJC400
Mark Curri (from left), senior vice president, Uptime and Customer Support; Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch; Greensboro Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan; High Point Mayor Jay W. Wagner; Volvo Group North America Chair Martin Weissburg; VFS President Marcio Pedroso; VGNA VP Pam Wray; Senior VP Patrick Shannon; and VGNA senior vice president of Communications John Mies break ground (VOLVO).

“Co-location will enable deeper relationships with our colleagues, and the work environment we’ll create in our new headquarters will help us retain highly skilled, world-class jobs that support the local economy,” he said in the release.

The company had leased the building where the Uptime Center is located since 2014 and, with its purchase, will expand that building by about 62,000 square feet. Ultimately the facility will be 185,000 square feet and cover three stories, with a large atrium and upper-level walkways, the company’s release said. There will be expanded technical capabilities as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orfcC_0eKgOJC400
Volvo Group North America chair and Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg (left) and Volvo Financial Services President Marcio Pedroso at the announcement of a new financial headquarters for Greensboro. (VOLVO)

Volvo Financial Services provides financial services for Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, Nova buses, Prevost coaches and Volvo buses in North America and works with Volvo’s dozen other brands, too, the release said.

Volvo is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and produces a dozen different brands of vehicles, including Mack trucks built under the Volvo Trucks North America, which is based in Greensboro. The company’s other U.S. offices are in Washington. D.C.

In 2012 Volvo Group unveiled a $10 million expansion at its technology center in Greensboro.

This news follows the announcement in December by Toyota that it would build its first plant to make batteries for electric vehicles on land at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty. Amazon is planning – but not announced – another large distribution center in Greensboro. Boom Supersonic announced last month it would build its first jet construction facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

Those investments are said to be in the hundreds of millions, and by the time they are completed they likely would add about 5,000 new jobs.

CLARIFICATION: Volvo issued a second announcement to clarify some details about the location and the workforce there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Washington State
County
Guilford County, NC
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
City
Washington, NC
Guilford County, NC
Business
FOX8 News

Greensboro city leaders addressing parking problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city leaders are addressing a longtime issue for people living working or visiting downtown.  “Parking is inadequate,” said one resident during a recent city council meeting. “That parking be accessible after hours to support what I believe has become the entertainment center of Greensboro.”  During a work session on Thursday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

How will crisis in Ukraine impact Piedmont Triad?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine are threatening the economy in the US., and local nonprofits like the Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem are bracing for impact. “The overall uncertainty with the economy…worries me even more because food sourcing and the uncertainty that it places on families is a worry […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Trucks#Volvo Buses#Hq#First Toyota#Boom#The Volvo Group#Triad#The U S Uptime Center#Volvo Financial Services#Volvo#Volvo Group North America#Nc 68#Mack Trucks#Vgna
FOX8 News

Ukrainians living in Piedmont Triad worried about family overseas

(WGHP) — For thousands of Ukrainians living in North Carolina, there’s one thing on their minds: their family overseas. “Disappointing, disheartening, depressing. It’s overwhelming actually. It’s unexpected,” said Vitaliy Strohush, a Ukrainian professor at Elon University. He was fearful when he woke up to pictures and videos of the country and people he loves under […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina makes bid to host 2027 World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The World University Games are the largest event for student-athletes in the world. Hill Carrow is part of a state group looking to bring the 2027 University Games close to home. The games would take place in Raleigh and Greensboro. They’ve been working on this for 4 years and now NC […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Sweden
FOX8 News

Family: Missing Pitt Co. native found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WNCT) — A Pitt County native who went missing after she left her home in Greensboro to fly to a pageant in Las Vegas has been found. Lejourney Farrow was found in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to a Facebook post her brother made. The post read, “Thank you to everyone who sent […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Tree falls on 2 vehicles in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem iwa closed after a tree fell on two vehicles Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The 4200 block of Patterson Avenue was closed for a few hours while the road was cleared. No injuries have been reported. The tree hit both vehicles as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $2M lottery prize after buying $20 ticket

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Scott Woolard Jr., of Jarvisburg, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Woolard bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the North River Tobacco Barn on Caratoke Highway in Powells Point. When Woolard arrived to claim his […]
LOTTERY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy