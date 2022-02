A new mini-golf experience will soon be available at Grapevine Mills. Lunar Golf is set to open its doors on the main level of the shopping center, located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Mills website. The indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf store allows families to enjoy indoor putting year-round. Lunar Golf offers birthday party packages and special group rates. Located next to Nike, the miniature golf business can be accessed best through mall entry No. 6. No opening date was listed. www.glowminigolf.com.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO