Dwight Watt: What are random MAC addresses?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new feature on wireless network connections is random MAC addresses. Instead of using the fixed MAC address, the network adapter chooses a random MAC address to connect to the wireless network. This increases security for the wireless user as they cannot be tracked by MAC address. Now to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Address#Ip Addresses#Network Address#Wireless Network#Mac#Media Access Control#Fcc#Ip#Apipa
