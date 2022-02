Yext has been in the penalty box for years, and is now trading at a fraction of its former highs. For tech stocks, once momentum fades, it's really hard to light the spark again. Such is the case for Yext (YEXT), a New York City-based software startup that once appeared very promising as the vendor of a very niche and broadly applicable technology. Fast forward a few years, and as Yext's growth has softened amid continuous losses, investors have refused to be patient in this stock and have sold it off consistently.

