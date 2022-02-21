Black History Expo celebrates Black History Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – An expo designed to support local black owned businesses made it’s return Saturday.

The Black History Expo was back at the American Legion in Binghamton.

Its a free event and the public is encouraged to come out and support black owned businesses from our area.

Serita Thompson started the Black History Expo because she felt there was just not enough support of Black History Month locally.

Thompson adds that this event grows every year.

“When I first started it, I sat back and realized that we didn’t do anything. We really didn’t celebrate our black history around here, people did gather at the Martin Luther King, but I just felt like we needed more here. So, I came up with this idea and it’s been working out since,” says Thompson.

The event ran from 3 to 7.

There was food and drink for sale and a live D-J the whole time.

Thompson mentions that there were even performances by a variety of artists and talented guests as well.

