ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Black History Expo celebrates Black History Month

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjBCc_0eKgN44d00

BINGHAMTON, NY – An expo designed to support local black owned businesses made it’s return Saturday.

The Black History Expo was back at the American Legion in Binghamton.

Its a free event and the public is encouraged to come out and support black owned businesses from our area.

Serita Thompson started the Black History Expo because she felt there was just not enough support of Black History Month locally.

Thompson adds that this event grows every year.

“When I first started it, I sat back and realized that we didn’t do anything. We really didn’t celebrate our black history around here, people did gather at the Martin Luther King, but I just felt like we needed more here. So, I came up with this idea and it’s been working out since,” says Thompson.

The event ran from 3 to 7.

There was food and drink for sale and a live D-J the whole time.

Thompson mentions that there were even performances by a variety of artists and talented guests as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Boyz II Men to perform at 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual New York State Fair will be featuring live performances once again in 2022. This year’s Chevy Music Series Show will feature both rap star Nelly, and the Grammy-winning vocal group Boyz II Men. This will be the first time the boy band will return to the fair since 2009 and […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Racial Injustice#Racism#The American Legion#Wivt
News Channel 34

National Margarita Day: How to make the classic cocktail

(WWTI) — February 22 is National Margarita Day, highlighting the summery drink in the middle of winter. To emphasize that the citrusy cocktail could be enjoyed at all times of the year, National Margarita Day was first founded by Todd McCalla. The margarita itself was first invented during the early 20th century and its frozen […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul sending $10M to assist New York’s Asian American community groups

(WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in state funding to help Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The state dollars are coming from the 2021-22 state budget and will go to community groups that provide support services for the Empire State’s Asian American communities. The funds will be distributed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy