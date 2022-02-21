Wine Can Add Fun to a Night In with Friends

How often do you let your loved ones know you love them? How often do you verbalize it?. Some people have no problem telling people they love that they love them. Friends, family, romantic partners—everyone gets an "I love you!" on the regular. Others have a much harder time saying the words, even when they feel them. Perhaps they didn't grow up hearing love being spoken out loud much or at all. Maybe they've been hurt by those who were supposed to love them, so the word feels complicated.

