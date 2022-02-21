ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face Morecambe

Rotherham are waiting on Joe Mattock for their clash against Morecambe.

The 31-year-old missed out on the Millers’ 1-1- draw with Wigan on Friday after feeling some tightness in training but could come back into the side in midweek.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has not played since January after suffering with injury and Tuesday’s fixture may come too soon for the defender.

Ollie Rathbone scored a superb goal to make sure Rotherham took home a point in the top-of-the-table clash against Wigan and will be hoping to start in midfield once again.

Morecambe’s Liam Gibson may come into the side for their trip to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old defender was due to be assessed ahead of the Shrimps’ postponed game against Shrewsbury on the weekend after missing all of February so far.

Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah continue to be Morecambe’s only injury worries heading into Tuesday.

Stephen Robinson’s men will be hoping to end their recent run of five matches without a win with a result at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

