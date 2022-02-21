ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Lineup for Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park revealed

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4aSN_0eKgMY7J00
Adam Uren

The lineup for Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park has been revealed.

The three-day music festival in Shakopee will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 21-23, with the Friday and Saturday night headliners announced as Kane Brown and Blake Shelton respectively, while popular hard rock tribute band Hairball will play Thursday night.

Among the other backs booked is Hot in Herre singer Nelly, who will play on the Friday.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 25, with single-day tickets costing $77, and three-day tickets costing $149. You can reduce these prices to $69 each for single day and $129 for three days if you buy six tickets at once.

Here's a look at the lineup by day:

Thursday, July 21

  • Hairball
  • Fabulous Armadillos

Friday, July 22

  • Kane Brown
  • Nelly
  • Kidd G
  • Callista Clark
  • Restless Road

Saturday, July 23

  • Blake Shelton
  • Mason Dixon Line
  • 38 Special
  • Elvie Shane
  • Trace Adkins

Twin Cities Summer Jam was first launched in 2018 by KFAN personality and musician Chris Hawkey, his manager Sarah Jane, and festival promoter Jerry Braam.

You can find ticket information here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Saints will celebrate Pretzel Day with — who else? — Stanley from 'The Office'

National Pretzel Day is April 26, and the St. Paul Saints might have come up with the perfect promotional tie-in for it. The Saints are bringing in Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on The Office, for that evening's game against Nashville. And, if you buy a pre-sale ticket package, you also get a "Works" pretzel and a private meet-and-greet with Baker.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Aria Event Center in Minneapolis sold to Twin Cities church

The Aria Event Center in Minneapolis' North Loop has been sold to a suburban church group for $10 million. The popular North Loop wedding venue has a note on its website saying: "We are announcing the news that our building has been acquired by a respected partner/client we’ve worked with for over three years. Due to this, we are foregoing any additional bookings."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy