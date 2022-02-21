ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K.J. Hill, Branden Bowen break down what makes Ohio State offense special

By Austin Ward about 6 hours
Former Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill and offensive lineman Branden Bowen were on the Buckeye Cruise. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MARINER OF THE SEAS — The mentality starts at the top for Ohio State.

Make no mistake: There is a fiery competitor inside of Buckeyes coach Ryan Day that drives everything in the program. But on the surface, there is a calm, collected look that rarely changes — and it trickles down to his players from there.

Even a couple seasons removed from being part of the record-breaking, high-octane scoring attack themselves, former star wide receiver K.J. Hill and standout offensive lineman Branden Bowen can recognize that impact from miles away. It might show up most prominently at the quarterback position, but it obviously takes more than one guy to produce the nation’s most prolific offense.

“The poise [of C.J. Stroud] — when they turn the ball over, he doesn’t panic,” Hill said on Saturday after an autograph signing in support of the Buckeye Cruise. “In big-time moments, he doesn’t panic. That’s coming from Coach [Ryan] Day, because he doesn’t panic. Coach Day is going to keep the same face no matter what. We could be down 20 points, and he’s still going to keep the same face.

“He’s always got the same urgency.”

Day has consistently channeled that approach into building a scoring machine at Ohio State that shows no signs of slowing down. And having been integrally involved in it during their careers, both K.J. Hill and Branden Bowen offered more insight on how it all works during a Buckeye Cruise conversation with Lettermen Row — and where it might be going in the future for the Buckeyes.

Among the other topics discussed with those Ohio State standouts:

  • K.J. Hill takes a closer look at the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and shares a story about talking with him the night before the epic Rose Bowl performance.
  • Branden Bowen evaluates the bright future of Paris Johnson Jr. and what the junior could do as he moves back to offensive tackle.
  • Both Buckeyes embrace the opportunity to be back among old teammates while giving back charitably in the fight against cancer.

The full video is available below and on the Lettermen Row YouTube channel as the coverage of the Buckeye Cruise continues thanks to our friends at Roosters.

