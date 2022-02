Former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen had an awkward interaction at the NBA 75 ceremony at the All-Star Game. One of the highlights of the NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland was the introduction of the NBA 75 team, which features the top 75 players in the league’s history. Two of the players to make the team were Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, both of whom were teammates on the Boston Celtics. But, that relationship got ice cold when Allen left the Celtics to sign with the Miami Heat in 2012.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO