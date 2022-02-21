ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana at Ohio State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

No. 18 ranked Ohio State is back at home Monday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio for a Big Ten Conference matchup against Indiana. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on FS1, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Indiana at Ohio State

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Channel: FS1

Vegas odds

Ohio State is a 7-point favorite over Indiana, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is set at 135.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Ohio State

Predicted point differential: 7.2

Win probability (for Ohio State): 75.9%

Matchup quality: 82.8

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Indiana at Ohio State as the second-highest-rated game on Monday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Ohio State 72, Indiana 66

Win probability (for Ohio State): 71%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Just like ESPN, KenPom projects that Ohio State comes away with a victory over Indiana.

Buckeyes coming off double-digit loss

Ohio State certainly wasn’t at its best on Saturday night, as it suffered a 75-62 home loss to an unranked Iowa team for its seventh loss of the season. The Buckeyes trailed by just a point at 39-38 at halftime, but were then outscored 36-24 in the second half to suffer the 13-point defeat.

While OSU shot 46.9% from the field, it also committed 14 turnovers – and that proved to be the difference. Malaki Branham led the way for the Buckeyes with 22 points and eight rebounds, while E.J. Liddell finished with 15 points and eight boards.

Hoosiers have dropped four straight

Indiana was sitting at 16-5 overall with a 7-4 mark in Big Ten play after a win over Maryland on Jan. 29. Now, the Hoosiers have dropped to 16-9 and 7-8 because of a four-game losing streak – with their most recent setback coming against Wisconsin on Tuesday.

In its loss to Wisconsin, Indiana put together a strong performance but ultimately fell 74-69. The Hoosiers shot 41% from the field and dished out 14 assists, but the Badgers made more plays down the stretch to come out on top. IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 30 points with eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Hoosiers.

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

