After a long dry spell, GameStop opened its doors nationwide today and welcomed in anyone chasing down an Xbox Series X restock. While it's been relatively easy to find the less expensive Xbox Series S available all over the place, the more capable Xbox Series X has been a lot more challenging to track down. Unfortunately, this restock wasn't available at every single GameStop in the US so not everyone had an equal opportunity to score a console. There's been no other announced Xbox Series X restock events today, but that doesn't mean this will be the only one. A "surprise" restock in the afternoon could happen at Best Buy or Walmart, based on previous activity.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO