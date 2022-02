Dragon Ball Super has hit Granolah hard with some of his biggest battle wounds yet with the newest chapter of the manga series! Each new chapter of the series is all the more important as they bring us that much closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc (which was previous confirmed to end this year). That means that while Gas seems to get even stronger with each new chapter, Goku and the others are that much closer to somehow defeating him and the other Heeters as the fight rolls on. But it's not looking so great for Granolah at the moment.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO