If anyone has the power to dethrone classic diamonds as the go-to for engagement rings, it's HyunA and Dawn. The K-pop stars announced their engagement on Feb. 3 by sharing close-ups of their matching rings on Instagram, and they're unlike any piece of jewelry we've laid eyes on. Both rings most prominently feature a large oval-shaped opal stone in the center, and each white-gold band is also covered in seven diamonds of varying shapes in pink, green, and silver hues. They were tucked away in pink and blue shell-shaped boxes when Dawn popped the question.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 DAYS AGO