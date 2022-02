Penn State recruiting isn’t just coaches convincing players to join a program. Some of the team’s best recruiters are the players already committed to a class. For the Class of 2023, one of those recruiters is cornerback Lamont Payne. The three-star defensive back from Chartiers Valley in Bridgeville, PA, sat down with host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr. They discussed Lamont’s offseason progress, playing hurt in 2023, and who he is pushing to get a commitment from among Penn State’s 2023 targets.

