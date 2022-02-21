ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Atlus announces new Shin Megami Tensei game Soul Hackers 2, coming to Xbox in August

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in eight years, a new game from Atlus is coming to Xbox! Soul Hackers 2 is a new JRPG that's a part of the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off series, Devil Summoner, and...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Soul Hackers 2 officially announced

One of the best JRPGs to ever grace the Nintendo DS is finally getting a sequel with Soul Hackers 2. Early on Monday morning, Atlus made the formal announcement that Soul Hackers 2 is coming out on Aug. 26, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S, and PC via Steam. Talk about coming out of the gate swinging! Release dates rarely accompany a game’s reveal, and it’s even rarer that twenty-year-old JRPGs get sequels.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona sister series Soul Hackers is getting a sequel in August

While the world waits for more news of what Atlus has planned for Persona’s 25th anniversary, the publisher has instead announced Soul Hackers 2, a game that is not Persona 6 but still pretty damn cool. A welcome surprise in its own right, Soul Hackers 2 is a sequel...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlus#Soul#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Jrpg#Aion Ringo And Figure
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Outbreak art has a prettier alligator and people think a remaster is on the way

The Resident Evil website has been updated and now features upgraded models of characters from Resident Evil Outbreak, fuelling remaster rumors. As spotted by Alex Aniel on Twitter, Capcom has updated the Resident Evil Biohazard Portal on its website, adding new assets, screenshots, and descriptions to the history page for Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Outbreak, and Outbreak File 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nier: Automata is getting an anime adaptation

Nier: Automata, the hit 2017 action-RPG directed by Yoko Taro and developed by Square Enix and PlatinumGames, is getting an anime adaptation. Announced Wednesday by Square Enix during the game’s fifth anniversary livestream, the animated television series will adapt the story of 2B, 9S, and A2; three combat androids in the year 11945 AD pitted in an unrelenting war against extraterrestrial machines for the fate of humanity and whose lives are irrevocably transformed through the discovery of a terrible secret.
COMICS
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Street Fighter 6 confirmed by Capcom

Capcom has this week confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is currently under development with a quick teaser released at the Capcom Pro Tour Finals. The latest Street Fighter game has been rumored for some time but is now official and was unveiled at the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament after a countdown timer was added to its website proximately a week ago. The competition was won by Kawano Chan, who defeated Street Fighter legend Diago Umehara in the highly anticipated final.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo to Close Wii U, 3DS Digital Stores in 2023

If you want to download digital games to your Nintendo Wii U or 3DS, don't put it off too long. Nintendo revealed Tuesday that you'll no longer be able to make purchases for these devices in its eShops starting in "late March 2023." You also will no longer be able...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

A NieR: Automata anime TV series is finally coming

In brief: Nier: Automata recently turned five, and developer Platinum Games held an event to celebrate the occasion where they announced two crossovers - one with Babylon's Fall and another with Nier: Reincarnation. The highlight of the event, however, was the anime announcement. The NieR game series debuted as a...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy