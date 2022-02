The retired actress looked completely different in her first public sighting since 2009 and almost two decades since she decided to retire from acting. Bridget Fonda was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday January 26. The 58-year-old former actress was seen running errands with her adorable dog, while she carried a few essentials, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The photos were the first time she was publicly photographed since 2009, when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Inglorious Basterds with her husband of almost 19 years Danny Elfman, 68.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO