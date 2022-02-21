Tanoh Kpassagnon Was an Underrated Addition to the Saints Defense in 2021

It is puzzling. During 2021, many decried how poorly the offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys performed, especially when compared to the outstanding units of just a few seasons ago. Yet according to PFF, who attempts to grade out players on an objective but often questioned measure, four members of the unit, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, and Connor Williams, were among the top 101 players in the NFL. Williams received further praise from PFF as one of three Cowboys ranked as some of the most underrated free agents in the league. How can these seemingly contradictory things be true? Was this a case of the parts being greater than the sum of the whole? This is a bit of a mystery that could have a very significant bearing on this season for the team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO