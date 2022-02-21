ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tanoh Kpassagnon Was an Underrated Addition to the Saints Defense in 2021

Macon Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints draft class of 2017 built the core of a team that won four straight NFC South titles. Defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams, RB Alvin Kamara, T Ryan Ramczyk, DE Trey Hendrickson, and LB Alex Anzalone are arguably the best draft class in franchise...

CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
NESN

Quarterback Jameis Winston Expected to Be Back With New Orleans Saints

ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler reports that the feeling is quarterback Jameis Winston will be back with the New Orleans Saints for another season. Winston was productive for the Saints in the seven games he played in 2021 when he racked up 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. However, his 59 completion percentage left a lot to be desired.
NFL
ESPN

Quarterbacks in NFL free agency: Could Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota be legit starting QB options in 2022?

Selling dreams of big-name quarterback trades is easy in February, but those naps will be disrupted quickly if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stay home for another season. Though general managers are more equipped than ever to deal roster capital, the quarterback position can only take so much upheaval. The supply rarely meets the demand -- especially this offseason, with a lackluster QB draft class -- and some teams eventually realize what they have, or what is more readily available, isn't so bad.
NFL
AOL Corp

What can the Colts get in a trade in exchange for Carson Wentz? NFL history offers insight

With $28 million owed and reports swirling they won't bring him back, it seems unlikely. But NFL history tells a different story. It should first be noted that Wentz posted a solid 94.6 passer rating with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2021, flashing the physical talent that made him the No. 2 pick in 2016. NFL teams have talked themselves into trading for worse. It's also possible for the Colts to renegotiate Wentz's contract, lowering the salary cap hit a bit for his new team.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

The Cowboys offensive line paradox

It is puzzling. During 2021, many decried how poorly the offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys performed, especially when compared to the outstanding units of just a few seasons ago. Yet according to PFF, who attempts to grade out players on an objective but often questioned measure, four members of the unit, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, and Connor Williams, were among the top 101 players in the NFL. Williams received further praise from PFF as one of three Cowboys ranked as some of the most underrated free agents in the league. How can these seemingly contradictory things be true? Was this a case of the parts being greater than the sum of the whole? This is a bit of a mystery that could have a very significant bearing on this season for the team.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers comments on his Packers decision

When Aaron Rodgers put up an Instagram post on Monday evening that seemed to potentially imply that he was saying goodbye to his Green Bay Packers, the signals went up amongst the NFL world that he might be getting ready to make an announcement about his future. Then, when people...
NFL
Macon Telegraph

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Free Agent Profile: TE Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to replacing the greatest quarterback of all time, are tasked with addressing the status of 26 free agents this offseason, including 10 starters. Due to a lack of significant cap space — currently hovering just over $3 million, per Over the Cap — it...
NFL
Macon Telegraph

Antonio Brown posts MRI image of foot injury, rips Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

TAMPA, Fla. ― In case anyone disputed whether Antonio Brown was injured when he abruptly left the field during a game against the Jets in January ― even the Bucs have acknowledged that much ― the wide receiver posted an MRI image of his foot/ankle Monday on his Instagram account.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ranking top 32 NFL quarterbacks ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback purgatory is a scary place to be. It's why after two decades of Tom Brady, the New England Patriots and their fans have been so concerned about identifying the next guy and hoping that it is, in fact, Mac Jones. You really don't want to be, say, the Cleveland Browns, who've shuffled through 32 starting quarterbacks since reentering the NFL in 1999, or the Chicago Bears, who've had 26 in the same timespan.
NFL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
Macon Telegraph

Cowboys Coach Joe Whitt Jr. 1-on-1 Reveals ‘Shining Light of The Star’

FRISCO - The good news about the NFL Coaching Carousel as it regards Joe Whitt Jr., the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach? He spent the so-far off-season very much on the defensive coordinator radar, drawing interest from the Ravens, Colts, Seahawks and, sources tell us, at least three other clubs.
NFL

