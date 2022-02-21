ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless shelter shares options for those in need

By Kaylee Olivas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic has impacted some people in more ways than others, and that includes the homeless population in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to World Population Review , there are over half a million people experiencing homelessness and 25,848 of those are in Texas.

Factors contributing to homelessness are low wages, poverty, lack of affordable housing, and unemployment.

The current minimum wage in Texas is $7.25/hour which hasn’t been raised since 2009.

The National Employment Law Project (NELP) found that 25 states and 56 cities will raise their minimum wages by the end of 2022. In many areas, the floor will meet or exceed $15/hour.

Living Wage also revealed that if you live in the McAllen-Mission-Edinburg area, you’ll need to make a living wage of at least $12.63 to live comfortably. That figure is for individuals that don’t have children.

If you have one child, your living wage would be $25.65/hour.

Donald Crouse, the Director for Loaves and Fishes’ Open Arms Homeless Shelter told ValleyCentral another major component in homelessness is mental health.

“It creates problems with their families, their personal relationships, and all of a sudden you have instances of family violence or children are forced to leave home where they were formally living with their parents,” added Crouse.

He said the RGV isn’t experiencing as serious of a homeless problem as Houston and Dallas, but the Valley is heading in that direction.

In the last year alone, Crouse reported the homeless shelter housed over 900 people.

The homeless shelter can only house 44 men and 22 women at a time.

Upon arrival, individuals will be tested for COVID-19 and go through a wellness checkup to see if there’s any medication or services needed.

Crouse said after the checkups, residents will then come to see him where they’ll set specific goals to complete and figure out “how they can break the cycle of homelessness.”

“A lot of the times, people don’t wanna reach out because they wanna do it on their own or they may be embarrassed that they’re struggling, but if you don’t get help, things are probably going to keep going downhill,” said Crouse. “You might find yourself in a situation where you have to seek assistance, so it’d be better to reach out earlier.”

Food and other necessary accommodations will be offered during each stay.

Not only do Loaves and Fishes temporarily house those in need, but even before reaching homelessness, they have grants geared towards assisting people who are struggling with rent.

Crouse said they are able to assist with rent for 36 months and try to get that individual back on their feet so the full 36 months isn’t needed. Whatever dollar amount that individual is struggling with for the time being will be offered, there is no maximum monetary assistance.

If you’re in need of rental or temporary housing assistance, call Loaves and Fishes at (956) 423-1014. You can also visit their website for more information.

