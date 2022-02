I believe that you should buy Girl Scout cookies because if you do, our troop could donate to the food banks, the animal shelter, and to our town in general. If you can’t have gluten or are vegan, we have cookies for those. Thin Mints are vegan and the Toffetastic is gluten free. People should buy cookies when they see booths set up at businesses in Port Townsend and Port Hadlock. The money goes to things we vote on and fun trips for our troop.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO