Jersey City-based singer/songwriter Lauren Rosato released “Real Enough” in August of last year, when delta loomed in the coronavirus pandemic arguably dwindling now. Rosato played a couple of shows, including one in Manhattan for the album’s release, but her performance at Fox and Crow, Saturday Feb 26, will be her first this year, just as the Heights venue is a month into getting its “Live in the Parlour” shows up and running again.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO