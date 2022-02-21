ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man shot during business deal

By The Blade
 2 days ago

A Toledo man was shot over the weekend during a business transaction.

On Saturday, just before noon, Michael Tanasy, 21, and an acquaintance traveled to the 1500 block of Idaho to meet someone for a business deal, Toledo police reported.

During the transaction, Mr. Tanasy was shot and unknown suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police reported that Mr. Tanasy suffered an injury not believed to be life threatening. He was transported to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in a private vehicle.

Jimmy Wilson
2d ago

Blm'rs making a peacful business transaction...we used to call those kind of business transactions drug deals

Gunnlover
2d ago

that's what happens on the East side... North side, and southside.... deal with it.

The Blade

Suspect sought in summer '21 Toledo homicide

Toledo police are seeking information on a 2021 homicide in North Toledo. On July 21, Mario Marquette Kea II, 27, of the 400 block of Pontiac Street in North Toledo, was found behind his apartment building about 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Lucas County coroner said after an autopsy that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo man's body found in Monroe County marsh

ERIE, Mich. — The body of a 43-year-old Toledo man was found this week in a marsh in Erie Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Andrew Hayes whose body was found Monday in the marsh near Bay Creek Road, north of Summit Street, the sheriff's office said.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Blade

Body found in Toledo yard

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday in North Toledo. Xavier Johnson was pronounced dead in a yard at Cottage and Central avenues. Police and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene on reports of an unresponsive person.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Circle K, Dollar General robbed in Toledo

Two Toledo businesses were robbed by unknown male suspects brandishing weapons in separate incidents this weekend. On Saturday, the Circle K gas station at 3819 Haverhill Drive was robbed by an unknown male suspect, Toledo police reported.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 2/23

Shyann Griffitt and Calob Gerard, Toledo, girl, Feb. 21. Alexis and Brian Eggenberger, Perrysburg, boy, Feb. 19. Jamie and Jeremiah Operacz, Sandy Creek, Mich., boy, Feb. 21. Jessica Carpenter Smith and Richard Smith, Delta, Ohio, girl, Feb. 21.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Plane crash near Fostoria kills two former Air Guard officers

FOSTORIA — Two former members of the Indiana National Guard were killed when a single-engine airplane they were in crashed near Fostoria late Tuesday night. Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, the pilot, from Avon, Ind., and co-pilot Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey, Ill., died in the crash reported about 10:47 p.m. in a wooded area near Crestview Drive in Seneca County’s Loudon Township about two miles east of Fostoria, according to a statement from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
FOSTORIA, OH
The Blade

Two found dead in Fostoria house fire

FOSTORIA — Two people were found dead after fire destroyed their house trailer Monday, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. The victims were identified as occupants Richard Prenzlin, 48, and Monique Jones, 51, the sheriff’s office said. The cause of death remains under investigation, as does the cause of the fire.
FOSTORIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Blade

Woman dies from injuries in February senior-apartment fire

A woman who suffered severe burns in a cigarette-related fire Feb. 8 in a 23-unit senior living building in North Toledo has died, Toledo fire authorities said Monday. Previously identified as Gwendolyn Edwards , 69, she succumbed to injuries, the department reported. She had been receiving specialized treatment at a medical facility in the Columbus area, according to Monday’s update that did not name her. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Thursday had notified the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department about the death.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

1 dead in motorcycle crash on U.S. 24 near Waterville

A 57-year-old Toledo motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash along U.S. 24 near Waterville, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. David Michael DeJonghe was pronounced dead at the scene in Lucas County's Providence Township in an area of U.S. 24 between State Rt. 64 and State Rt. 295, the patrol said.
WATERVILLE, OH
The Blade

Missing Henry County man found dead, sheriff's office reports

HOLGATE, Ohio — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a missing man was found deceased in his vehicle Sunday. Cory Karcher, 36, a husband and father, was last seen Friday when leaving his Holgate residence and may have been on his way to Toledo, where he has friends, sheriff deputies said earlier Sunday. He was driving a dark green Dodge Nitro, an SUV, family reported in a Facebook post.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
