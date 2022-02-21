Toledo man shot during business deal

A Toledo man was shot over the weekend during a business transaction.

On Saturday, just before noon, Michael Tanasy, 21, and an acquaintance traveled to the 1500 block of Idaho to meet someone for a business deal, Toledo police reported.

During the transaction, Mr. Tanasy was shot and unknown suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police reported that Mr. Tanasy suffered an injury not believed to be life threatening. He was transported to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in a private vehicle.