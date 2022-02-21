ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planets Star Wars Should Explore (That Aren't Tatooine)

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 2 days ago

For a franchise set in a galaxy far, far away - a place where every scruffy-looking nerf herder has a starship of their own - Star Wars is weirdly fixated on a handful of planets. In fact, we'd argue Star Wars is too obsessed with Tatooine. It's the only Star Wars...

104.5 KDAT

5 Vintage Star Wars Toys You Wish You Still Had

I may be dating myself a bit here, but how many of you grew up with the original Star Wars movies? I was born in 1974, so when Star Wars came out in 1977, I was hooked! I remember my parents getting me some of the original action figures. Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2D2, and countless others. As I got older and more Star Wars movies came out in 1980, The Empire Strikes Back, and in 1983, Return of the Jedi, my toy collection grew. But like many boys and their toys, I played with mine. No, make that, I destroyed many of my action figures. If only I'd known how iconic and collectible those toys would become!
thedigitalfix.com

The Book of Boba Fett finale ending and post-credit scene explained

After seven chapters, The Book of Boba Fett has finally drawn to a close. It’s been a mixed bag for Star Wars galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter, but ‘Chapter 7‘ brought the sci-fi series to an exciting if slightly underbaked conclusion. Still, it could have been worse. We could have had another episode set in that damned bacta tank.
#Planet#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Movies#Han#Imperial#Wookiepedia#The Rebel Alliance#Rebellion#Expanded Universe
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back a Pandemic-Canceled Guest Favorite

The Covid pandemic made a lot of things that people really enjoy impossible because of the inability to social distance. Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World found ways around many of the restrictions that the virus forced upon us. Plexiglass barriers got added to rides...
WDW News Today

Disney Shareholders Plan to Vote Against Bob Chapek’s Re-Election to Board of Directors, Space Mountain Suffers Downtime Due to Smoking Fridge, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Entertainment Update, and More: Daily Recap (2/7/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, February 7, 2022.
CinemaBlend

Sorry To All Those Epcot Fans Who Waited 7 Hours For A Popcorn Bucket, As Disney World Is Bringing ’Em Back

It was just a few weeks ago when a popcorn bucket was so popular that it was getting covered by CNN and mocked by Universal. While limited edition merchandise at Disney Parks is always popular, a popcorn bucket shaped like Figment, the unofficial mascot of Epcot and purple dragon beloved by millions, led to lines at the park reported to be as much as seven hours long, but if you didn’t get one and still want one, there's good news, because the buckets are back, and there’s a lot of them.
WDW News Today

Lin-Manuel Miranda Pitches ‘Encanto’ Disney Theme Park Attraction to Bob Chapek, Guests Go Maskless at Walt Disney World & Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (2/17/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, February 17, 2022.
CinemaBlend

The Fun Way Disney World Has 'Vandalized' Epcot For Its 50th Anniversary

Theme parks are always evolving and changing and while that sometimes means losing things that fans love, it also means that there’s always something new to see somewhere. Epcot, with its rotating festivals, is an always changing theme park. And with the resort’s 50th anniversary currently ongoing there will be even more new things to see. But one item that has recently popped up is especially cool, and it’s the sort of thing you might miss if you don’t know where to look. As Disney has “vandalized” part of the railroad in the Germany pavilion.
ComicBook

Star Wars Fans Aren't Excited to Return to Tatooine in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Following the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett today and confirmation that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will kick off in May, Star Wars fans are expressing a lot of feelings about once again returning to the desert planet of Tatooine. In the original Star Wars film Luke Skywalker describes Tatooine as being the planet furthest from the "bright center to the universe," but with the amount of time that the Disney+ shows have spent wandering its sands you'd think it was the most hoping place in that entire galaxy far, far away. We've collected some of the funniest reactions below.
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
ComicBook

Studio Ghibli Theme Park Tickets Will Cost Less Than Disney, Universal Competitors

When you think of theme parks, giants like Disney and Universal should come to mind ASAP. The brands have opened parks around the world with top-tier attractions, and both compete in Japan for dominance. That is why Studio Ghibli is planning its theme park's debut carefully, and it has found a way to outdo the pair without much effort. It all comes down to cost because Ghibli Theme Park won't demand an arm and a leg from visitors.
WDW News Today

VIDEOS: Guest Yells at Security Cast Members at Disneyland Park

TikTok user @jadebear67 shared two videos of a guest yelling and swearing at several security Cast Members outside “it’s a small world” in Disneyland. Scene today at Disney. I’m not even mad at the guy. #AlaskaAirCAREoke #disney #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #fyp #BbStyleFearlessly #disneyfights #argument. ♬ original sound –...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New Novel Will Explore Han and Leia's Honeymoon

There have been hundreds of Star Wars novels that have been released which explore more stories from the galaxy far, far away that are not told in the feature films whether it's about Thrawn, the High Republic, or the events that happened before the sequel trilogy. There are some that are part of the official canon while some are part of the Expanded Universe. But either way, there's a lot of Star Wars content in literature. Now, it looks like we're finally getting our closer look at the love story of Han Solo and Princess Leia in an upcoming novel.
MOVIES

