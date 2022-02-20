ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The best tax software to use in 2022

FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax season is here and if you’re struggling...

www.fox21news.com

CBS News

How to file taxes online in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Tax season is on. The IRS began accepting and processing federal income returns for the latest tax year on January...
WILX-TV

Watching Your Wallet: Is a tax refund check the best use of your money?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many look forward to a refund during tax season, but is planning for that check the best financial move?. A lot of people look forward to filing taxes in hopes of a big refund check, but Michael Joyce -- with the financial firm Agili -- said that while the refund could be considered a sort of “forced savings,” it’s really just the government giving you back money you earned with no interest.
CNET

Get your tax refund faster with direct deposit from the IRS

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. When you file your tax return for 2021, you'll want to also set up direct deposit with the IRS if you can. Taxpayers planning to file a tax extension should do the same.
CNET

Don't Forget to Set Up Direct Deposit When You File Your Taxes. Here's Why

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you're planning to file your tax return for 2021 soon, you should think about setting up direct deposit with the IRS. And if you're planning to file a tax extension, you should do the same. Doing so will help get your tax refund much faster. You'll also receive any other money owed to you, such as child tax credit money, straight to your account as soon as possible.
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: How to Check the Status of Your Refund

Tax season is upon us and Americans nationwide have begun the annual frenzy of filing with in-person and virtual accountants. Meanwhile, others have taken to online platforms to file their returns. Either way, we have all the information necessary for Outsiders looking to check the status of their tax refunds.
Kiplinger

Stimulus Check Money is Still Available…But You Must File a Tax Return to Get It

Remember all the excitement last March when a third round of stimulus checks was announced? An extra $1,400 in your pocket, plus $1,400 more for each dependent, was a big deal and made a huge difference for millions of Americans. But the thrill quickly turned to frustration and disappointment for people who didn't get a payment (including a "plus up" payment) or didn't get the full amount. If that's you, there's some good news. You may still be able to claim the third stimulus check money you deserve…but you'll have to file a 2021 tax return to get it.
CNET

Set Up Direct Deposit With the IRS to Avoid a Tax Season Nightmare

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season is well underway, and some early filers have even already received their tax refunds. However, the IRS is warning of possible delays this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented backlog of tax returns For that reason, the IRS is urging Americans to file their taxes electronically and also set up direct deposit.
CNET

Tax Returns and Tax Refunds: What's the Difference?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. During tax season, financial terms swarm our brains -- credits, offsets, deductions, qualifying dependents... it's all a bit much. Before you dive into the deep end of the tax pool, take a step back to consider the basics: What's the difference between a tax return and a tax refund?
The US Sun

Fastest way to get your tax refund explained

THERE are a few things you can do to speed up the delivery of your tax refund - but there is one in particular that you need to do. As of February 11, the average tax refund in 2022 is $2,323, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Despite that, Treasury...
FOXBusiness

How to spot tax refund scams

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" finance expert Dan Roccato explained how to spot tax collection scams for the 2022 season. DAN ROCCATO: And they come out of the woodwork this time of the year, and they get super creative. There's basically two types tax collection scams - you know where you get that phone call, the text, 'you owe money, the IRS. And if you don't pay immediately, we're sending you off to Rikers,' you know. Well, I've gotten those, I think you've gotten those as well. They're scams. The IRS doesn't call you, the IRS doesn't text you. That's just not the part of the game. The other one is a tax verification. You know, give us your personal data so we can verify your information immediately. And by the way, that personal data is your social security number and your bank account number. They are clearly scams, and they've gotten really sophisticated at this, Maria. So you've got to be especially on guard for the next few months as we get through tax season.
MyChesCo

IRS Launches Resource Page with Latest Information for Tax Season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service this week launched a special new page on IRS.gov to provide the latest details and information affecting the 2022 filing season and ongoing efforts by the agency to address the inventory of previously filed tax returns. During this tax season, taxpayers face...
deseret.com

How to get your tax refund faster than normal

It’s tax season, so millions of Americans will be working to file their tax returns and receive their tax refunds this spring. Yes, but: The IRS has admitted that tax refunds can take some time because of delays, especially due to the COVID-19 stimulus checks and child tax credits given out in 2020 and 2021.
Cleveland.com

Here’s the average 2022 federal tax refund so far

The latest data from the Internal Revenue Service shows the agency has received some 16.68 million tax returns since it began accepting paperwork on Jan. 24. Of those, 12.99 million returns have been processed with 4.46 million resulting in refunds. According to the IRS, the average refund so far this...
Jake Wells

New Income Tax Change Will Help You Maximize Your Refund

cashPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How about an income tax tip that will likely put more cash in your pocket? During 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) went into affect. The key here is that some individuals can get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax item: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals.

