Fashion East RTW Fall 2022

Runway at FASHION EAST- Jawara Alleyne RTW Fall 2022 on February 20, 2022 in London Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

What Jawara Alleyne, Chet Lo and Maximilian Davis showed at the Fashion East show presented the three stages a young designer will go through: making a strong debut, reinforcing brand identity and responding to market feedback.

Alleyne’s runway debut used safety pins to create patterns and structures. The do-it-yourself energy was infectious, while a deconstructed tailored blazer and a padded red short cape demonstrated where the Jamaican-Caymanian designer can go as the brand one day matures into a serious business.

Lo’s second season with Fashion East took the audience to the Swiss Alps. He showed some really cute knitted separates and sexy dresses in gradient hues decorated with ostrich feathers, as well as faux-fur ankle boots, padded jackets and miniskirts, for partying at the chalet in style.

Davis’ collection, his last with Lulu Kennedy’s young designer support scheme, was his most shop-floor-ready to date. Now that he has created a strong image around Black elegance, he focused on delivering real products that people can buy into.

The tailored pieces — inspired by equestrian and Davis’ Catholic school life were well made — and the sexy little dresses have Jourdan Dunn’s name on them. The leather pieces looked great, too. The suede trench and the nappa cropped jackets felt assured and luxurious.