ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Kilian Apple Brandy On the Rocks Perfume Review

temptalia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Kilian Apple Brandy on the Rocks Eau de Parfum is a boozy, apple liquor drizzled over lightly smoked oak that progresses more linearly from middle to end. The apple note softens and fades as the drydown emerges, where lightly spiced, smoked woods and vanilla start to take over. The notes...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

75+ of the best Easter recipes

It's time to get your Easter recipes ready. Easter dinner is one of the highlights of the year and with Easter Sunday on 17 April in 2022 there's not long to wait!. Whatever you are planning on preparing, whether it's a leg of lamb or a spot of Easter baking, from Easter cake ideas or Easter biscuits, we have all the Easter recipes you'll need.
RECIPES
Fast Company

Fall in love with these 11 beautiful coffee makers that history forgot

The end of World War II ushered in the modern era for consumer products. Newer materials like plastic, combined with a postwar mentality on homesteading, brought about a new wave of curvy, colorful wares. Their simple, seamless designs weren’t just seductive; they targeted stay-at-home moms with the promise of easy use and easier cleaning—and even, perhaps, taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfume#On The Rocks#Food Drink
Bon Appétit

My Le Creuset French Press Symbolizes Everything I Love About Adulthood

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now. Next up, writer Anna Fitzpatrick makes the case for her beloved Le Creuset French Press.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Kendall Jenner accused of ‘irresponsible’ advertising after drinking her tequila from a straw

Kendall Jenner has been accused of promoting “irresponsible drinking” with a recent Instagram photo in which she can be seen drinking directly from a bottle of her 818 Tequila through a straw.On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded an Instagram album of miscellaneous photos with the caption: “Things I love:”In addition to photos of her dog, two different cars, a horse, and an IV drip of what appears to be blood, the model also included a photo of herself drinking her newly launched tequila brand.In the photo, which appears to have been taken at her friend Lauren...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Not your average beach house: See inside a quirky all-black coastal mansion complete with a VERY modern bathroom retreat and a disco ball SCOOTER in the kitchen

An incredible one-of-a-kind beach house boasts picturesque rainforest views, a huge pool, a luxurious master suite and unique design that steers away from the classic all-white coastal home style. Nestled on a hillside surrounded by tropical greenery, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in Noosa Heads on the coast less than...
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
thespruce.com

A Guide to Buying Tiny House Furniture

Buying furniture for a home can be tricky. Buying furniture for a tiny home can feel downright impossible. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can get furniture that suits your home’s needs and size, whether you buy it from a big-box store or you have to break out the power tools to build it yourself. Check out this room-by-room guide to help you pick the ideal furniture for your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Oregonian

Upgrade your bedroom: Mattress sales from Wayfair, others feature deals on Sealy, Beautyrest from $199 through President’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day, and if it’s been a few years since you’ve made a change to your sleeping arrangement, it may be time for an upgrade. Wayfair is making it easy on you this month with several bedroom item deals starting today, on Valentine’s Day, and continuing through President’s Day. The sale will include slashed prices on the best mattress brands, pillow tops, pillows, bed frames and more. That’s without mentioning that all of these deals come with free shipping from Wayfair, which means you will get your new bedroom items delivered to your door fast and free.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Rare Sale on Their Super-Stylish Sofas, Beds, and Dining Tables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love discovering great furniture finds — and we love them even more when they come with a great deal! Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas, but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a Presidents Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

The GH team's all time favourite fragrances for women

Fragrance is so powerful and so personal, finding a perfume you love can help capture your feelings, inspire you, lift your mood, or simply make you feel your very best. But with so many options out there it can be overwhelming and we often fall back to the ones we know and feel comfortable with.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Rugs, Storage Tools, and Bedding Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The home is a personal oasis from the outside world, so filling it with furniture, décor, and accents that provide comfort and everyday convenience is a must. If you're looking to refresh your spaces, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop: The retailer is offering up 70 percent off a wide variety of products. The Foundstone Malena Southwestern Black and Ivory Area Rug ($46.99, originally $120, wayfair.com) is made of a sturdy polypropylene material and has a simplistic design that can add the perfect accent to any space. Some of Martha's products are also on sale during this limited-time event, and you can bring the Martha Stewart 250 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sheet Set ($53.74, originally $60.99, wayfair.com) that's soft to the touch and can help you have your most comfortable night's sleep yet. Ahead, shop all of our top picks, including rugs, bedding, and storage tools, before the sale ends on February 21.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How is this memory foam mattress with 77,000 5-star ratings only $139?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Have high prices been stopping you from buying a new mattress? We know the ratty old one you’ve been sleeping on for more years is driving you nuts. After all, you know how important a comfortable and supportive mattress is for the quality of sleep you get. And you know that there are plenty of affordable options out there if you know where to look. That’s especially true if you head to Amazon for this crazy memory foam mattress deal.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy