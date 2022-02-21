ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation Woes Hit the Middle Class

By Peter White
Tennessee Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN – Gas, housing, and food prices are up. So is the cost of anything with a computer chip in it. Utility bills are rising, too. Cars, appliances, and computers are more expensive than they were a year ago. Netflix is raising its monthly subscription fee to $15.49 next...

HuffingtonPost

What Might Happen Next With Inflation (It’s Not Pretty)

WASHINGTON – Inflation has become a top political problem in Washington, damaging President Joe Biden’s standing with voters and grinding his domestic policy agenda to a halt. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that compared to last year, consumer prices in January had risen at the...
Fortune

There’s a vastly overlooked factor that’s stoking record inflation: Rich people

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Perhaps the most overlooked engine fueling inflation is the "wealth effect," the extra spending from Americans feeling flush as their stock portfolios and home prices jumped by trillions during a tag-team, Olympic sprint for both. By far the biggest share of the extra outlays on the likes of new cars, home improvements, and laptops comes from America's top income tiers. Besides opening their wallets as their net worth swelled, those high-earners—who own the most expensive houses—tapped the fast-rising value of their manses as ATM-style fonts for cash. The sudden spike in their nest eggs and their cash-out refis keep the cohort spending at rates far faster than before the pandemic struck. And because that elite group accounts for such a huge share of overall consumption, it's also a leading, and widely ignored, force in driving inflation that reached 7.5% in the January CPI reading, the highest level in four decades.
Time

Inflation Pushes Mortgage Rates Up to 3.85%. Experts Warn Borrowers Not to Panic: ‘Historically, Rates Are Still Fairly Low.’

Inflation continues to hit levels not seen in 40 years, and mortgage rates are rising with it. The 30-year fixed rate average increased to 3.85% – its highest since March 2020 – while the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday showed year-over-year inflation of 7.5% in January. That’s the highest in 40 years.
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
MarketWatch

Biden has a long-range plan to reduce inflation, but consumers — and voters — want to see prices dropping in the near term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces. His belief is that a cluster of companies control too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cellphone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.
CNBC

Here's where to keep your cash amid high inflation and rising interest rates

Experts recommend having enough cash to cover at least six months' of expenses set aside. But with today's high inflation, those sums of money could be quickly losing value. With the Federal Reserve poised to raise rates in an effort to curb rising prices, it's a good time to revisit where you keep your emergency funds.
CBS News

Despite soaring U.S. inflation, some things are getting cheaper

Americans are getting walloped by higher inflation. A recent estimate by economists at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School found that the average household must spend $3,500 more in order to buy the same amount of goods and services they did in 2000. But despite inflation hitting a 40-year high in January, a handful of items have actually gotten cheaper over the last year.
AOL Corp

Inflation: Food prices are ‘high and going higher,’ strategist says

Food prices drove much of the inflation rise in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And there's no relief is in sight for consumers struggling with sky-high food expenses, says one strategist. “Part of the problem beyond the cost of raw materials is the...
