Ag students across U.S. preparing for National FFA Week

This week is National FFA Week, celebrated in the broader agricultural community as one of the most premiere organizations in the industry. Since the early 1900s, FFA has strove to advance agricultural education and development of farming’s next leaders. Agriculture is a staple industry in the country and right here in our own state, and if ag is to continue to play such an important role, the industry will need strong leadership, which is where FFA — Future Farmers of America — will play a key role, especially as technology continues to play a defining role in agriculture. Students won’t necessarily be growing corn or raising animals. They may be flying drones in order to gauge soil health or they will be operating and repairing the robots of a high-tech dairy operation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO