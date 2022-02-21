ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ag students across U.S. preparing for National FFA Week

kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — More than 735,000 FFA members across the country will share the story of agriculture as part of National FFA Week. The week starts on Saturday, February 19, and culminates on Saturday, February...

kiwaradio.com

WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: National FFA Week

They're afraid friends and family might be caught in the path of violence as the situation in Europe escalates.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Point Pleasant Register

Recognizing FFA students

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recognized the Mason County Career Center’s (MCCC) Future Farmers of America (FFA) at the recent board meeting, along with voting on other business items. Board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Meagan Bonecutter, Jared Billings and Ashley Cossin were present.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Sheridan Media

National FFA Week begins Feb. 19

Science and technology have always been a part of agriculture, the plow, the water pumps, the combustion engine all advanced the US as a nation. Now, extensive and sophisticated breeding programs, inseminating animals, even altering DNA, are considered standard practices. Working to further these advancements one will find biologists, engineers...
SHERIDAN, WY
State
Iowa State
Austin Daily Herald

National FFA Week: ‘It’s shaped my whole life …’

Editor’s note: National FFA Week is February 19-26. This year the Austin Daily Herald has featured one of the rising stars in state FFA. There was a time that the current Region 8 FFA reporter wasn’t going to be a part of Future Farmers of America (FFA), however, Kaitlin Meiergerd decided not only was she going to join FFA, she was going to go even further.
AUSTIN, MN
WIBW

Resolution introduced in U.S. House to designate week to nationally honor FFA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resolution has been introduced to designate a week to nationally honor the FFA and boast the organization’s success in modeling next-generation agricultural leaders. On Friday, Feb. 18, Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) says he and Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20), co-chairs of the Congressional FFA Caucus,...
TOPEKA, KS
95.3 MNC

Indiana FFA Chapters Celebrating National FFA Week in Different Ways

FFA chapters across the country will be celebrating National FFA Week this week. “National FFA Week is a very big deal. It’s our opportunity to advocate for our organization and celebrate all that we’ve done,” says Indiana FFA Secretary Nicholas Neuman. He says all chapters are different...
INDIANA STATE
Austin Daily Herald

Our Opinion: FFA key to ag’s future

This week is National FFA Week, celebrated in the broader agricultural community as one of the most premiere organizations in the industry. Since the early 1900s, FFA has strove to advance agricultural education and development of farming’s next leaders. Agriculture is a staple industry in the country and right here in our own state, and if ag is to continue to play such an important role, the industry will need strong leadership, which is where FFA — Future Farmers of America — will play a key role, especially as technology continues to play a defining role in agriculture. Students won’t necessarily be growing corn or raising animals. They may be flying drones in order to gauge soil health or they will be operating and repairing the robots of a high-tech dairy operation.
AGRICULTURE
KFVS12

Gov. Parson proclaims National FFA Week in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson proclaimed February 19-26 as National FFA Week in the state. On Wednesday, February 23, Missouri FFA President Kaitlin Kleiboeker of Pierce City received the proclamation on behalf of the 2021-2022 Missouri FFA State Officer team. According to a release from the governor’s...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Agriculture Online

Give FFA Day invites donors to give back

On February 24, FFA invites you to show your support for the organization with a donation to further the experiences of current members. “Give FFA Day is one day of National FFA Week where we celebrate the spirit of service and philanthropy within the organization and invite former members, parents, supporters, and the agribusiness community to give back to the organization,” says Kimberly Coveney, Annual Fund Manager at the National FFA Foundation.
CHARITIES
Fox11online.com

Future agriculture leaders in the spotlight for National FFA Week

SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- We are in the midst of National FFA Week, and many of the local chapters are thriving right here in northeast Wisconsin. For many years, this organization was known as the "Future Farmers of America," but members of this organization go on to many different roles in their community-- from chemists to veterinarians, government officials even entrepreneurs.
SEYMOUR, WI
NewsBreak
Agriculture
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa FFA Association & AM 950 Celebrate National FFA Week 2022

The 2022 National FFA Week has begun! Running February 19-26. Chapters from across the United States are impacting their communities by taking the time to host service projects that will make a difference for today, tomorrow, and for more important days to come. FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.
IOWA STATE
Times Gazette

National FFA Week declared by commissioners

The Highland County Board of Commissioners celebrated National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week at its Wednesday morning meeting. The commissioners proclaimed the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 26 as National FFA Week as well. Multiple members of local FFA chapters were present at the meeting to celebrate the...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
KMZU

Missouri Governor Mike Parson to drive tractor to work Wednesday to honor National FFA Week tradition

JEFFERSON CITY — The Office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces a special FFA Week welcoming from the Governor. According to the release, the governor will drive a John Deere tractor to the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 23, in honor of the FFA tradition of students doing the same during National FFA Week. Upon arrival at the Capitol, the governor will present a proclamation to Missouri FFA students proclaiming Feb. 19 through Feb. 26 as National FFA Week in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NBA Foundation Announces 2022 High School Senior Scholarship Recipients

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation (NBAF) is awarding $1,000.00 scholarships to four Nebraska high school seniors with plans to earn a broadcasting-related degree and aspirations to work in broadcasting. Applications were reviewed by a panel of NBA board members, resulting in the following students earning a scholarship:. Dulce Espinosa-Hernandez, Lexington...
LINCOLN, NE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DUCK® BRAND'S 22nd ANNUAL STUCK AT PROM® CONTEST REWARDS CREATIVE STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

AVON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College-bound teens, it's your turn to shine! No matter what inspires you, from art and animals to culture and high fashion, Duck® brand's 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is your opportunity to wow the world with your one-of-a-kind creativity and style. Nearly $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the best Duck Tape® attire, so pull out your scissors and skills and start making your award-winning masterpiece.
BEAUTY & FASHION

