Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

By Steven Loveday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so...

Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
CNBC

Moderna CEO says it’s ‘reasonable’ to think the pandemic may be in its final stages

Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said it is "reasonable" to assume that we may be approaching the final stages of the pandemic. "I think there's an 80% chance that as omicron evolves or SarsCov-2 virus evolves, we are going to see less and less virulent viruses," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia". He said there's another "20% scenario where we see a next mutation, which is more virulent than omicron."
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
Vice

Chinese Women Look at Eileen Gu and Do Not See Themselves

For many Chinese girls, Eileen Gu is exactly the kind of strong woman they need as a role model. She is athletic, charming, and academically excellent. In the three months before her dazzling performance at the Beijing Games, the 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist also found time to make and post videos on TikTok almost twice a week, showing off her three lives as an elite skier, model, and top student who scored 1580 out of 1600 in her SAT.
The Independent

Suspected human traffickers arrested in China after woman found in chains

Three people in China have been arrested in a suspected human trafficking case after authorities found a woman chained by her neck in a village hut.A video of the woman appeared online two weeks ago, showing her locked in shed amid freezing temperatures on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province. The woman was identified as a mother of eight children whose last name was said to be Yang. She was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be married to a local man.The woman has been...
